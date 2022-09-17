News

My life was threatened because of SIM-NIN linkage policy, says Pantami

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, says his life has been under threat because of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) linkage policy. He stated this on Friday, while speaking at an event held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Pantami, who highlighted some of the benefits of the integration exercise, said many criminally minded persons rose in criticism against him for driving the implementation of the policy.

Apart from the threat to his life, the minister hinted that campaigns of calumny were allegedly sponsored against him to stop the policy. The event was organised to commemorate the fourth National Identity Day with the theme ‘Traditional Insti-tution as Critical Stakeholders for Citizens Mobilisation’. It was attended by various stakeholders, including the Director-General /Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz. Aziz, who gave the welcome address at the event, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he has granted to the commission throughout the lifespan of his administration. “The support of Mr President to NIMC goes to show the importance he places on digital identity,” he said.

“He may not be physically here with us today on this occasion of the fourth edition of Nigeria’s commemoration of Identity Day, but it was the approval Mr President gave in 2019 for every 16th September to be officially marked as Identity Day in Nigeria that provided the platform for today’s ceremony.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why teamwork is essential for growth of businesses – Engr Ojo Abdulqadir, MD, MOAHZ Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oil magnate, Engr (Dr) Ojo Abdulqadir is the founder and president of MOAHZ group of companies – a fusion of Moahz Oil and Gas Ltd, Moahz Engineering & Project Management Ltd, Moahz Investment Limited, Green-Mozaq Classic Limited, and Moahz Multi-Purpose Limited. Dr. Ojo, as he is fondly called is a thoroughbred professional and philanthropist. He […]
News Top Stories

Barkindo: $1trn oil revenue lost by OPEC members in 2 years

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), yesterday said Nigeria and oil-producing members lost about $1 trillion in revenue within two years. Secretary-General of OPEC, Mr. Sanusi Barkindo, who disclosed this at the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, held in Abuja on Monday, said the loss was as a result of the plunge in […]
News

COVID-19: Why Nigeria must prepare for the next pandemic, Reps minority leader

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has said the COVID-19 pandemic presents Nigeria with an opportunity to break the jinx of fire brigade and lottery syndromes by putting the nation on the path of development and preparing her for the next pandemic. Okechukwu stated this in a keynote address […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica