My manifesto, my covenant with people of C/River – APC Guber aspirant, Agara

Mr Chris Agara, a gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday declared that his manifesto was a covenant with the people of Cross River.

Agara said this in a Town Hall Meeting in the Ikom Local Government Headquarters while declaring his intention to run for the post of governor in the General Election come 2023.

He said the people of the state should listen to him and read his manifesto so as to hold him responsible if he failed to actualise them when he becomes the governor.

According to him, Cross River was a work in progress and now required the dexterity of a technocrat with the mind of a successful and tested manager to run.

“Cross River is a work in progress and requires the dexterity of a technocrat, the brain and mind of a successfully tested manager of human and financial resources.

“It needs someone with courage and selfless spirit to aggregate the contributions and achievements of the previous and present governors to come up with a template for a brand new Cross River,” he said.

He said that as an experienced entrepreneur in the oil and gas and agro business sector, he knows that governance was too important to be left to career politicians alone.

Speaking further, Agara said his focus would be in five key areas of Agriculture, tourism, social engineering, security and research and development.

“Those who have felt the impact of my contributions to individuals and our state believe that with me on the driving seat, Cross River will get closer to that eldorado that it has always prayed for

I believe that to give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money and that is sincerity and integrity.

Our dear state is heavily endowed with resources, I have come to the scene to harvest these natural endowments and turn them into wealth machines for the good people of the state,” he maintained.

In his remarks, Mr Alphonsus Eba, Chairman of the APC in Cross River said the party in the state recognises the contributions of Agara in the party.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Eka Williams, the Chairman however noted that the party would do all it takes to make the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries of May 24 free and fair.

He advised the people of Ikom to go back and sell their son in the other Local Government Areas of the state as a credible candidate that can conveniently steer the wheels of the state if voted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Chris Agara who is a successful entrepreneur, was born on May 27, 1963 and is the owner of Titan Nigeria LTD and the founder of the Chris Agara Scholarship Foundation.

 

