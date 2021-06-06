Body & Soul

My married partner, sweeter than my husband –Married woman confesses

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Shits do happen as the slang goes! How on earth could a wife be so daring to cheat on her husband and when caught, she was bold to proclaim the sweetness of her cheating partner?

 

Or could it be that she has helplessly accepted her death fate, having been caught? Yes! She declared that love making with her cheating partner simply known as ‘Baba Basil” is sweeter than that of her husband!

 

In a video sighted by fillabase.com, that is going viral, two married people were caught right while having sex and they were questioned on why they were cheating on their married partners.

 

The married woman named “mama Purity” answered she cheated on her husband because her adulterous partner’s sessions were sweeter than sessions with her husband while her partner, ‘Baba Basil’ confessed that he enjoys it with his wife at home! “So, why commit with ‘mama Purity’ if you so enjoy it with your wife?

 

What are you doing with some else’s wife?’ came many questions from onlookers and interrogators that surrounded them.

 

The man (baba Basil) could not just answer why he chose to sleep with another man’s wife even though he is also married. He couldn’t offer any better explanation as he looked anxiously at those interrogating him and capturing the moment on their cameras.

 

They both looked shy but not remorseful of their adulterous actions even when caught on camera. While fielding questions from her interrogators, Mama Purity, who didn’t look remorseful for her actions, answered that she was not married to her husband but have a baby for him which is why they live together.

 

What that meant was that she is free to do whatever and however she likes it. Answering further questions, she explained that she does some house chores and cook noodles for her cheating partner.

 

Reason is that the man gives her money in return. Again, poverty (although not enough excuse) could be another strong reason Mama Purity freely committed the adultery.

 

Going by the trending video, the interrogators intimidated Mama Purity into answering the silly questions, though true, she was thoroughly ridiculed. And those who caught them did not show mercy when interrogating them.

 

Aside ridiculing them with the questions and videoing, they forced the partners to kiss each other and even forced them to show off ludicrous rubber wedding ring, telling them that they have been wedded.

 

They also asked ridiculous questions which revealed answers that could break their homes totally if there was even a room for reconciliation between them and their spouses back home.

 

The man, ‘Baba Basil’ may even go scot free going the popular belief that “it is a man’s world.” All he need do would be to beg his wife, offer ‘fake promise’ that he would never do such again. But the woman, ‘Mama Purity’ definitely may not go free even when she is not legally binding to the father of her son.

 

So, after the humiliation she has suffered in the hands of neighbours, she has that of the father of her child and by extension, that of her family members. Of course, the interrogators did not waste time to upload the video on social media which made it to go viral, thereby drawing different reactions.

 

As much as they are not in support of the act, most people reacted against those who interrogated them, stating that the questions were ridiculous and dehumanising.

 

Most comments on Instagram described the interrogators as perverts and home breakers. As a matter of fact, the video revealed that they forced words into the mouths of the cheaters.

 

And this forced reactions against the interrogators. Reactions “It is not as if they were caught with human heads or parts for rituals. Those asking the questions are jobless and home breakers with the foolish questions they asked.”

 

“Two adults; yes, they were caught cheating. Yes, it is wrong because they broke the trust of their partners but not that of neighbours or village people. Why interrogating and wounding them? What a mindset?”

 

“This is simply barbarism! Why shame Mama Purity? After all, she has said she is single and only has a child for her baby papa.” “Did they commit a crime ? What is this morality policing for?

 

“Those guys drilling and asking them questions are perverts. What kind of useless questions are they asking and worse still, they forced them to kiss. They should be arrested for assault and dehumanising their victims, rubbish.” “They must be mad dropping those questions.

 

They have no right to put them in that position. It’s a family affair since they are all not legally married by law.”

 

“This is so wrong. After all, they are both adults.” “Are people mad in this country, two adults…..what business do they have videoing them.”

 

However, instead of the video to draw tongue lashes for the adulterous partners, it rather drew sympathy because the video has made to become victims. Also strange but on social media, Twitter particularly, a 35-year-old Russian mother abandoned her husband for her 21 yearold stepson.

 

The fitness blogger, Marina Balmesheva, was said to become pregnant with her stepson Vladimir’s baby and has even insisted on prenup to safeguard her assets.

 

Balmesheva has known her current boyfriend since he was seven-years-old. Despite having been married to his dad, she said Vladimir has “the most charming blue-eyes in the world.”

 

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, with whom she adopted five kids, has said that she had seduced his son. “He had not had a girlfriend before her,” he fumed. “They were not shy to have sex while I was at home. I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn’t my son…

 

She was running to my son’s bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping… After that she was coming back and lying in bed with me as if nothing had happened.”

 

Balmesheva had defended herself by saying her previous marriage was “not living but pretending” She told her half-a-million online followers that: “Did I have regrets that I destroyed the family? Both yes and no.

 

“I was ashamed that I killed the stability of ‘mum and dad’. “Did I want to return to my ex? No. Do I feel anger and hatred to him? Not any longer. “He is a good person and a wonderful father to our children….

 

“How did children take the changes? Absolutely calmly. “What do I have today? I am married. I moved to a bigger city. I love and I am loved.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

