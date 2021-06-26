My mission is to change the stereotype in the modelling industry, says Thacutegeminme

Nigeria’s rising model, Iyomaterie Okeoghene Gift Camille Taiwo is against the stereotype and marginalisation that exists in Nigerian modelling industry.

Iyomaterie Gift Camille, who is popularly known as Thacutegeminme, in the social media space disclosed that her intention is to change the modelling convention someday.

“I want to own an agency that will give those rejected by the industry an opportunity to have their dreams fulfilled,” she declared.

She stated the different biased rules of the modelling industry that automatically disqualify certain people from ever achieving their dream.

“The industry has certain fixed rules about height and body type which foreclosed the opportunity for some people. For example, I grew up with the ambition to become a model. I nurtured the dream, but because of my ‘5.3’ height, I was told to forget the dream of ever walking the runway.

“For many, their dreams ended because their height or bodyweight was deemed not appropriate. For me, it was impossible to just abandon my dream; so I opted for face modelling instead.”

Thacutegeminme, who is still an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, and has never attended any modelling course, believed those regarded as “short” also deserve to live their dreams as models, too.

“In today’s world, we talk about equal opportunity; the modelling industry has to remove discrimination. We have seen the rise of plus-size beauty pageants in recent years as a response to the bias for the slim body as the standard for beauty. In the same vein, the modelling industry should do away with height discrimination.

“Modelling in this age should be dynamic as to accommodate different types of models, tall, short, slim, plus-size, dark and fair.”

To aspiring models, Thacutegeminme offered a piece of advice: “Do not allow anyone in life to kill your dream. They told me my height did not meet the minimum qualification and, therefore, I cannot be on the runway. I did not quit. I became a face model, and I am living my dream.”

Like this: Like Loading...