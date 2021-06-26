Arts & Entertainments

My mission is to change the stereotype in the modelling industry, says Thacutegeminme

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Nigeria’s rising model, Iyomaterie Okeoghene Gift Camille Taiwo is against the stereotype and marginalisation that exists in Nigerian modelling industry.

Iyomaterie Gift Camille, who is popularly known as Thacutegeminme, in the social media space disclosed that her intention is to change the modelling convention someday.

“I want to own an agency that will give those rejected by the industry an opportunity to have their dreams fulfilled,” she declared.

She stated the different biased rules of the modelling industry that automatically disqualify certain people from ever achieving their dream.

“The industry has certain fixed rules about height and body type which foreclosed the opportunity for some people. For example, I grew up with the ambition to become a model. I nurtured the dream, but because of my ‘5.3’ height, I was told to forget the dream of ever walking the runway.

“For many, their dreams ended because their height or bodyweight was deemed not appropriate. For me, it was impossible to just abandon my dream; so I opted for face modelling instead.”

Thacutegeminme, who is still an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, and has never attended any modelling course, believed those regarded as “short” also deserve to live their dreams as models, too.

“In today’s world, we talk about equal opportunity; the modelling industry has to remove discrimination. We have seen the rise of plus-size beauty pageants in recent years as a response to the bias for the slim body as the standard for beauty. In the same vein, the modelling industry should do away with height discrimination.

“Modelling in this age should be dynamic as to accommodate different types of models, tall, short, slim, plus-size, dark and fair.”

To aspiring models, Thacutegeminme offered a piece of advice: “Do not allow anyone in life to kill your dream. They told me my height did not meet the minimum qualification and, therefore, I cannot be on the runway. I did not quit. I became a face model, and I am living my dream.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, threatens Prince

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘Laycon will kill himself or I will kill him’ Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 housemate, Erica on Sunday morning caused drama in the house. It all started after Erica confronted Prince for not taking her side while she hurled insults at Laycon. Erica expressed regret choosing Prince as deputy head of house, describing him […]
Arts & Entertainments

Runtown, South Sudanese model, Adut Akech spark romance rumours in Instagram video

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music star Douglas Jack Agu also known as Runtown and South Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech have sparked romance rumours between them with their flirtations on Instagram. The flirtation started a few weeks ago when Akech commented on a Runtown post on Instagram expressing his admiration for the music star. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, […]
Arts & Entertainments

NAFEST: Benue places second in cultural quiz

Posted on Author Reporter

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Representatives of Benue State at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), holding in Jos, Friday, clinched the overall second position in the cultural quiz competition. Benue’s combination of Leo Ukase and Odu John Odu, SS2 and 3 students of Mt. St Gabriel, Makurdi, lost narrowly to their counterparts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica