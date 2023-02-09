My mission is to rescue, develop Abia – Emenike

High Chief Ikechi Emenike is the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks on why he wants to govern the state, his vision and mission. He equally speaks on APC’s chances in the presidential election

Whatdoyouconsiderasthegreatestchallenge of Abia State at the moment?

There are many challenges. Some people will complain about poor education facilities, lack of infrastructure and non-payment of salaries and pensions. They are all parts of our problems. So, if I pick one, I’ll be doing a great disservice to the too many problems we have in Abia. But as a professional journalist myself, I can turn the question around and ask what do you think Abia excels at? And the answer is nothing. This state requires a fix in every sector. But how do you do that? The problem with this state is seen in the statement that you can’t give what you don’t have.

I’m not even talking about those who may have governed the state and their qualities here. I’m talking about finance. Go and check records, you’ll discover that in 1998, the budget of Abia was almost as the budget of Ogun State. Go and check the budget of Ogun State this year, it is N472 billion which is almost N500 billion, while Abia is still on N157 billion.

So, check it yourself, how can their functions be the same? I said in my manifesto that for anybody to succeed as governor here, the fiscal re-engineering of Abia State must be done. We must get to a situation where the current budget size of Abia must at least be double. You can use your pen and paper to do the calculation now. When you finish paying salaries, pension arrears and all that, how much is left? You can’t look at Abia critically without talking about the unemployment situation.

You must have a state government here that will create jobs for Abia youths and the only way you can do that is by enhancing the size of Abia budget, including other financial vehicles you must establish. That will help us establish the building blocks of development. Without those building blocks of development, Abia will not develop. If we understand what employment is all about, we will understand that we have no business with unemployment. Just give us a chance and see.

You talked about doubling the budget, how would you source funds to make it possible?

I don’t mean to be rhetorical, but how did Lagos source funds? How did Ogun State jump from where they were with Abia to where they are now? People say they are closer to the sea, are we not closer to the sea through Port Harcourt? Fiscal engineering is not what you say anyhow in public, however, there are a whole lot of ways of creating funds for Abia that the current government is not utilizing.

In our manifesto, we consistently maintained that given the current population and development challenges, Abia would require at least a doubling of her current annual fiscal budget to make any significant dent in poverty in particular, and underdevelopment in general. We hope to work creatively to ensure that our first full year (2024) budget would be over N300 billion. Of course, cynics would wonder where the funds for our numerous programmes and projects would come from. The simple answer is that we shall explore 10 major sources of funding of which the first is the judicious and more prudent use of the State’s existing statutory funds such that there will be room for investment in infrastructure and economic renewal projects.

Secondly, we will overhaul the tax collection system to make it more efficient, eliminate waste, block leakage, and increase the sources of revenue, without multi-taxation. On the third source, we hope to create an Abiafocused investment vehicle to mobilise local resources for development. This is where we hope to point the way for the private sector to follow. Indeed, most of our projects require more creative ideas than money. The fourth is that the new Abia government under our administration will take a more forensic look at Nigeria’s current fiscal federalism to see how glaring existing lapses can be corrected to enhance Abia’s revenue profile.

That takes us to the fifth, where in several critical areas, we shall pursue a policy of Build, Operate and Transfer. The sixth source is that government parastatals will be required to operate efficiently and become centres of income generation for the state. They will not be allowed to continue to drain public resources. We will appoint competent professionals to run the parastatals so they will eliminate waste, reduce the cost of operations, and generate profits for the common good of Abia and its people. The seventh will be determined by our records. We shall make appropriate and responsible appeals for national and international assistance based on our record of transpar-ent governance, capacity to deliver results and to address the dire needs of the people. The eighth is all about Private Public Partnership (PPP), which is a viable option which we shall aggressively pursue.

It has worked well elsewhere. It will also work in Abia under our watch. Take for instance the current Imo State Airport, Federal Government did not put any money there and even the state may have not done much. It was the contribution of communities and individuals back then that brought about that airport, which is currently the busiest airport in South-East. The then governor of old Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe, gathered all our people to make the contributions back then with his sincerity, it worked out. Have you not noticed that in the entire South- East and South-South, it is only Abia that doesn’t have an airport?

These are things I will change without wasting time. The ninth source is also rested on our knowledge about our state and our environment because we shall search for several untapped natural treasures to help us develop Abia. For example, the current surge of revenue to Akwa-Ibom State is the patriotic initiative of the state’s leaders, who compelled the inclusion of off-shore oil revenue in the state’s account. Similarly, Abia can and will challenge the existing revenue allocation formula as well as investigate some of the revenue deducted from Abia by the Debt Manage-ment Office (DMO) that should be returned in line with Nigeria’s debt relief initiatives. The tenth is that we shall also tap into the huge reserves, running into billions of dollars annually of non-liability- based international donor funds that are not currently optimally utilised. So, the various ideas and programmes we listed in our manifesto are geared to boost economic growth, enhance public revenue and ultimately, propel development in Abia. My government will work to double the current size of Abia’s economy within 36 months of taking office.

Awholelothasbeensaidaboutsecurityvotes, which governors take; how will you manage it when you become governor?

This is a political season and people say a whole lot of things and that’s why I must document what I will do. I’m sure if you go through our manifesto, you will see much about what I intend to do with security votes. We had leaders in the past like Michael Okpara and Sam Mbakwe, who may have not had such things. I’m sure we’ll agree that every aspect of Abia State and Nigeria has gone bad and the security votes is not an exception.

Let me tell you, it even goes beyond security votes. The funds mapped out for capital expenditure; do they use them for capital expenditure? The funds voted for recurrent expenditure; do they use them for recurrent expenditure? If they are using the vote for recurrent expenditure for what it’s meant for, they’ll not be owing workers, pensioners and teachers.

So, things have gone so bad that we encapsulated our mission to be that of rescuing and developing Abia, which will start by at least winning the election first and then toe a different path in the development of Abia. When people talk about security votes, it is not for ghosts. It’s not something we don’t know. If you are given security votes and you are supposed to support the security agencies, why hide it?

Security votes are supposed to be used to ensure that communities are safe. It’s not something a leader should hide. For me, the person that should have a security vote is the president because there are certain things about national sovereignty that should not be in the public. But for a state governor whose primary duty is sub-sovereign derived from their national, to develop a good space of the sovereign entity to come and say first he must have a security votes that’s sometimes bigger than sectorial allocations like education and health is a problem. So, I want to answer you by saying that most of our funds meant for the support of the security agencies will be utilized for such and will never be shrouded in secrecy.

What is your view on local government autonomy, especially the issue of a joint account?

Local government/state joint account is a national issue. The debate to end it went through the National Assembly and when it came to states it was shut down. The underdevelopment we have here is not just about the laws. Even if the law is passed on local government autonomy, Nigerians have a way of circumventing anything. There’s this story, probably a joke, that someone told about a machine discovered in Japan that catches thieves. It was taken to India and America it caught about five per cent of thieves. It was taken to Arab countries it caught about 20 per cent of thieves. It was equally taken to Kenya here in Africa and it caught about 40 per cent of thieves and it was taken to Ghana and it caught about 55 per cent of the people tested. But when it was brought to Nigeria, somebody stole the machine.

So, in such a society you must be creative. You need a governor that’ll do things differently. Our local governments need to develop into modern cities but with the way we’re going, they’ll never do that. Every local government area in this state will have an industrial park to help them develop themselves.

In this pursuit, every local government area would have a business/ artisan park, while each senatorial district shall have a new specialised industrial park. For example, we hope to site a petrochemical industrial zone in the oil-producing Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State. To support the petrochemical industrial companies and projects in Ukwa West, we will set up in Ukwa East, a University of Science and Technology that will specialize in petroleum and gas-related technology and research. Within Ukwa West and Ukwa East LGAs, we hope to establish modern housing schemes and office complexes and market them to the oil companies operating within the Niger Delta region. Within four years, we want to attract several oil majors to set up shops in Abia and encourage most of the oil servicing companies to operate from Abia State.

This is part of our main objective to take advantage of Abia’s status as the closest Igbo state to the sea and part of the oil-rich Niger Delta region. Within the Aba area, we shall set up a leatherwork and clothing industrial zone to be complemented by the creation of the largest shopping mall in West Africa. We hope to evolve a special scheme to enhance trading activities in the famed city as well as encourage modernisation of such activities as the manufacturing of clothes, apparel and footwear as well as other leather works.

Indeed, the upgraded University of Aba from Abia Polytechnic will have a wellequipped Institute for technological/artisan skill acquisition to help produce and maintain machinery needed for the Aba industrial zone and assist in inculcating mom manufacturing-cum-business practices and skills these important members of the society.

Our first test will be to clean up Aba. We shall demonstrate that Aba can be clean. For the Umuahia area, there shall be an industrial park with a specialisation for IT-related businesses and computer software. We shall specifically market the facilities in these parks to leading companies in the world. And for Abia North, there should be a pharmaceutical/ food processing industrial park.

Within this zone, we hope to establish facilities and space for light industries such as pharmaceutical, food processing and preservation. The government will not operate any of these industries but only create the arena, with a few warehouses/ offices. I learnt that some businessmen in Ohafia have started their own even without government support but instead of the government going there and encouraging them, the government is going there to tax them. I’ll not do that as a governor, I’ll rather encourage them. Do you know why it’s not even in your interest as governor to tax beginners in business?

The answer is that every genuine business is in partnership with the government. Let me define it for you. If you have a business that is a corporate entity and the government says you’ll be paying 35 per cent as tax, it means that if you make N100 profit, you’ll pay the government N35 which makes the government a 35 per cent shareholder in your company.

This is why all over the world, the attention of government is to try and help more businesses to thrive, so that the businesses will grow and the government will get more money from taxes. But our own here, we tax them before they start, tax them even when they’re dying and go ahead to tax them even when they’re completely dead. We’ll stop all that. I can assure you that with or without a federal law on local government autonomy, we’ll give local government autonomy in Abia State. At the end of every month, when the money comes, they’ll not be given their money secretly.

It will be done in public. The commissioner for Local Government Affairs and the deputy governor will sit down and disburse their money for all to see. Nothing will be hidden and I assure you that all local government chairmen must constantly give Abians and their people evidence of what they’ve been able to do with their money for all to see. Accountability will be trenched. The role of a governor is not to deduct their money but to ensure that they are properly utilised. But the governor too must ensure he’s showing accountability as well to set an example.

Don’tyouthinkthatinternalwrangling in Abia APC will be a huge threat to the party’s chances the election?

Well, the infighting is in every party. It is also in the PDP and they even have more infighting than the APC. In APC, there are challenges, but I can tell you that APC is one and moving as one. From other parties, we also receive people joining us. As I go from local government to local government, people are joining us. And to show you how serious we are to ensure that everything is in order, we’ve appointed a former senator and elder statesman, Senator Chris Adighije, as the chairman of our reconciliation committee and he is doing a great job in talking to everybody to ensure that we are one.The process is yielding fruits.

Even amongst Christ’s 12 disciples, one strayed not to talk of the party with a larger structure. At the end of the day, what matters is that APC is one, moving forward and APC will win this election. What you should ask yourself is why are almost all the political parties are suing only me. I’m being sued by other parties that have no business with APC.

They’re not suing themselves, but only me. This election will come and go. They said there was no APC in Abia, but after our rally, they’re now saying it’s the biggest they’ve all been able to do as parties here. They refused to even give us the stadium until the last minute when they saw we were ready to cease the stadium because it belongs to all of us. So, even in small families, people have different characters but what matters is your destination.

Why do you insist that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will winthe 2023presidential election despiteallobvious challenges?

In politics, the majority will always have their way. It’s a game of numbers. Let me give you an example. Do this mathematics yourself as a journalist and be analytical and objective. Now, on your own, list all the candidates that are contesting either in alphabetical order or whichever way you want to do it on a table and draw a line and list all the 36 states of Nigeria on the table, so that you can use each candidate, their party and performances in those states previously to project who is likely to win there. If you’re not very vast with previous results, go to a politician from the opposition party, may be PDP or any of the parties.

When you want to start ticking, probably you start with Lagos to know who is likely going to win, you must recall four previous elections in Lagos. Check the average and see where the average went to. Do the same in all the states and when you are through, add them up and with that, you can calculate who will win or lose. It’s a game of numbers.

You see people work themselves into frenzy that when they tell them they didn’t win, their supporters will push them to go to tribunal and all that, but the reality is there. Almost all the people, who are contesting have been governors before. Which state attracts more people today than Lagos that Tinubu contributed to its building? I’m not saying he built Lagos alone, but he made serious impacts that keep resonating. If somebody can enhance Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to 10 times the size he met, please give him some credit.

I’ve heard people talk about his health, but I want to tell you that health is in the hands of God. There are people many projected will die today and tomorrow but they’re still alive while those who made the projections are all dead. What about President Muhammadu Buhari whom a lot of people thought he’ll not be alive today? Haven’t you noticed that he’s looking stronger every day? So, I want to assure you that Asiwaju Tinubu will win the presidential election and serve Nigeria very well.

There’s this talk that you’re not accessible, if you become the governor, will that not be a problem? I don’t know what that means. But I’m here with you. I don’t know what you mean by the issue that I’m not accessible. Does it mean moving all around the roads and shaking hands everywhere?

Well, one thing about politics is that people talk about all manner of things. Don’t worry, one day, I wish you can be here. I’ll encourage you to get a form to run for a position and you’ll see people who will tell you the story of your family that you’ve never heard of before. People will say all manner of things about you that you’ll look at yourself and begin to wonder if it’s you they’re talking about. All my life, I’ve worked and communicated with people, my friends of over forty years are still my friends. A renowned Professor of economics took nine month’s sabbatical to come and stay and work with me.

Is that the kind of man that you say is not accessible? People just wake up and say whatever they like and you just have to ignore them. However, there’s just one good thing about it, you’ll never hear anybody say that I’m a thief, a fraudulent man or a fetish man. So, when they see that it’s impossible to link me to such bad things, they’ll just say let’s just look for anything to throw at him and they’ll throw the one you just asked about. Please when next they throw it, accept it on my behalf.

