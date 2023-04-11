My most memorable moment as crypto trader – Thembi Shilenge

Many entrepreneurs sometimes find it difficult to pinpoint their most memorable moments as a businessperson, but South Africa’s crypto queen and CEO of Crypto Dimension Academy, Thembi Shilenge has clarity of such a moment in her life.

“The day I made my first million,” Thembi Shilenge said without hesitation when she was asked the question in a recent interview during a live Instagram interaction on her page, @thembishilengee.

Thembi Shilenge, who is also CEO of CoinW Exchange, also spoke about her business philosophy.

She said: “My guiding philosophy is simple. That is, make money work for you, remembering that your value is not in what you hold in your pocket but in what investments you hold.”

Asked about what she enjoyed most in being an entrepreneur, the former Binance trader, drawing from her experience, said: “Not having to answer to anyone and working at my own pace in my own time.”

She, however, said there are prices to pay as a self-made woman.

“The most striking one is losing friends. We live in a world where most women believe their well-being is determined by the next man. I pay my bills and that is very threatening to most women. Instead of learning from me, they distance themselves,” she said.

The alumna of the Tshwane University of Technology further confirmed that cryptocurrency is not the sole business she is focused on, saying: “I buy and invest in property. So, I make money renting out property. But I am also looking into running my own restaurant in future.”

Thembi Shilenge also avowed that she is contemplating broadening her philanthropic engagements in 2023.

“My greatest dream is to provide the best health and pharmaceutical programmes in Africa. We can have as many charity institutions as possible but health is an issue we struggle with in Africa,” she said.