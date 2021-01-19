Arts & Entertainments

My most memorable outing with Davido – MoneymakerDMW

Popularly known as MoneymakerDMW, Bakare Owolabi Ibrahim, is a fast rising music act and one of the acts in Davido’s DMW gang.
The young singer, who in some ways is associated with the hitmaker’s record label, has recalled his most memorable moment with Davido.
In a recent interview,  MoneymakerDMW was asked to describe, the award winning singer, he said: “Adedeji Adeleke Davido has a great personality to emulate. He is a humble, talented artiste who wants the best for all his team and everyone out there.
‘My most memorable outing with Davido is really uncountable because we have been together in different occasions. We have travelled together to different countries in the world all the moments we spend together are good memories. ”
MoneymakerDMW added: “Working with Adedeji Adeleke ‘OBO’ is my greatest achievement in life. It’s my dream come true. I have met different top people through him and traveled to a lot of places through him too. So, I always believe it is the best life I ever prayed for. I consider Adedeji Adeleke; Davido my role model. Same for Tobechukwu Victor Okoh AKA Peruzzi and Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, AKA Mayorkun.”
MoneymakerDMW, an alumnus of Federal College of Education, Akoka, Lagos, also went down memory lane to recount his tribulation during the trying period of his life.
“I faced a lot of challenges in my early years due to the fact that I left home and my family at an early age. I passed through an especially difficult period when I was a student at the Federal College of Education. Paying my school fees was such a big problem because there was no one to support me financially. As a result, I had to work from street to street in order to earn money to pay my tuition fees,” he narrated.
He added: “Despite the hardship, it never occurred to me to abandon my education because I believe being an educated person is important to my future as it will enable me to connect with the right people.”

