my most wonderful experience was running against bolt – Oduduru

Nigeria’s record holder in the men’s 200m and the second fastest man in the 100m behind Olusoji Fasuba, Divine Oduduru, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has called on the leadership of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria to put aside personal differences in the interest of the athletes. Excerpts…

How do you feel finally running your NGO?

I am really excited about everything, it actually started last year, but the full outing started this year. It has been exciting for me personally and I am grateful to God for what He has done for me.

Was growing up part of the motivation for you to start the Foundation?

I think when I look at where I am coming from, it really gave me the motivation to move forward and do something for the society. Growing up was not a bed of roses but I am grateful to God for what I have achieved so far.

This support came at the time people are trying to rise from the uncomfortable situation occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic, what was the reception like for you and your Foundation when you arrived in your community?

It was a warm welcome, everybody was excited seeing one of their children doing something for the community especially the widows and orphans in the community.

As an athlete, will you say you have got to where you want to be?

I will say God is actually just starting with me. I will say this is the beginning for me; although I am no longer where I used to be, I am not where I want to be yet because God is still taking me somewhere.

Looking back at the start of your career, what would you consider the turning point for you as a person?

If I look at how I started, I always believe in what I wanted to become. At the start, the vision was not really clear, but there was a vision, I didn’t see it clearly but I knew I have a future. At every point, I know that God is taking me somewhere, that even myself I don’t really know the destination but all I was doing then was to hold on to the vision, because one thing I understood then was, though it may take time, I would get there. I always hold on to one word, which for me was the turning point, when God is taking you somewhere, then men will write you off for God to write you in, which was what helped me to this level. Anytime I am written off, God is always there to take me to the top. If you notice, any time after my race, I always celebrate by dancing to appreciate God Almighty because He has been my source of inspiration all this while.

2020 has been a year that everyone really wants to see coming to an end as soon as possible; for you personally, how has the year been?

The year promised a lot at the beginning but it has been a year to forget for many. I was really looking forward to achieving a lot too, but it was not meant to be. However, I believe in God’s time and I know everything work together for good. I can’t really question God for my inability to achieve all what I penciled down for 2020, and I am waiting for the New Year to see where He is taking me to.

2020 was to be Olympic Games’ year but it was postponed due to the pandemic, could you recollect your first Olympic Games experience?

It was interesting, that was in 2016 when I had the opportunity to run alongside the great man himself, Usain Bolt. Bolt has been my mentor; and to be able to run alongside him was a wonderful experience for me. A competition I will not forget in my life.

Would you say competing alongside Bolt at the Olympics helped to propel your career to what it is today?

It was a big motivation for me especially at that early stage of my career, having the opportunity to run on the same track with someone that I have always watched on the television. It was a good opportunity for me.

2021 is going to be a busy year, what should your fans be expecting?

Like I always say, I am putting everything in the hands of God and all I have to do is to take care of my own part and that’s to train hard for all the competitions and allow God to have His way. I am focusing on being the best and if I must be the best, then I have to beat the best. I am looking forward to achieving great things at every championship next year.

How has it been since leaving school and turning professional?

It has been a new experience altogether for me and getting my degree without any form of problem was by the grace of God. I am not relenting because the degree is just the first step.

Are you moving further in your education or just want to concentrate on your career as an athlete?

Anytime soon, I will be going back for my Masters because that has always been my dream; but for now, I want to fully focus on my career after which I will go back to school.

What’s your take on the crisis currently going on in the AFN?

I don’t really knows much about the federation since my daddy, Solomon Ogba, left, but I just want them to try and put whatever is causing problems between them aside and come together as one in the interest of the athletes. The leadership should focus on taking the game to the next level and make the athletes their priority.

There were pictures of you joining the #EndSars protest, what do you have to say about this movement?

Yes, I was part of the protest in my state because there is need for a total reformation of the force and the whole governance in the country as a whole. Some sportsmen already lost their lives in the past due to the activities of these people, we cannot be running from police in other countries and still do same in our own country, there should be a solution and it must come as soon as possible. I have been able to lend my voice too and I hope the government will see reason with the youth.

How have you been keeping yourself fit in preparation for the new athletic season?

We have been off season for now, but that doesn’t mean I have to relax. Despite going through my project, I still watch what I eat and engage in my normal excises but will surely return to full training soon.

Could you shed more light on your foundation apart from the fact that you have been visiting orphanage homes and the widows?

My foundation is really focusing on taking care of orphans who don’t have means of getting the better life they would have got if their parents were alive. At the moment, we have 18 children on the foundation’s scholarships; we are to provide education and good life for them. We are in a country where orphans are finding it difficult to enjoy as those with parents, I am not saying all, but most of them are in this category, and I am looking at how we can make them feel the love, joy and happiness of been born. We don’t want them to feel rejected, lonely or uncared for. My foundation wants to provide them the opportunity to get to the top like their mates with parents, we want to give them everything. We want to pick up children hawking on the streets, send them to school, those with no homes to stay, provide accommodation for them, we are already putting up a structure whereby all these children will be staying and going to school from there. It didn’t stop at that, we are reaching to the hospitals to help those who can’t afford their hospital bills, help them out, give hope to those that are hopeless and also reach out to the widows and those in remand houses across the country because we want a better future for all of them.

Are you saying your foundation is more for the orphans?

It’s for them and also others outside who are not opportune to go to school. There are so many kids out there with parents but their parents cannot afford to care for them, we are looking out for them also.

With 18 children at the moment, do you have a target?

We are looking at as much as the foundation can help and cater for within our means. Last year the foundation paid WAEC fees for some students in the final year and also took care of other expenses.

Are you restricting your foundation to Delta State or to other part of the country?

We started off in Delta but we are going to other parts of Nigeria and also Africa. We don’t want it to be for Nigeria alone but all the parts of the continent because there are so many children out there who really need help. We are laying the foundation in Delta and from there we move to other parts of the continent.

So how soon do we see Divine settling down with his sweetheart?

I am not discussing my relationship with anyone at the moment; it’s close to my heart and when the time comes, everyone will know.

Like this: Like Loading...