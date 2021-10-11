Metro & Crime

My mum’s stinginess forced me to arrange my kidnap – SS3 student

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

A Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) student in an undisclosed school in Abia State, Obinna Nwatu, has confessed to stage-managing his own kidnap to punish his mother’s stinginess to him.

 

Obinna, 17, a native of Obikabia inIsialaNgwaNorthLocalGovernment Area of Abia State, who was nabbed by operatives of Abia State Police Command for the arranged self-kidnap, confessed that he did it withintenttoextortmoneyfromhis mother, Mrs. RoseNwatu, whomhe claimed was stingy.

 

Briefing newsmen over the incident at the command headquarters Umuahia, the State Commissioner of Police CP Janet Agbede, said on September 19, 2021, one Wisdom  Nwatu of Obikabia in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, reported that on September 18, 2021, hisyounger brother, ObinnaNwatu, 17yrs old of same address was kidnapped.

 

She said Wisdom Nwatu informedthe policethat the allegedkidnapping took place along Stadium road, Okpuala Ngwa by unknown hoodlumsoperatingwithashcolour siennabus withregistrationnumber unknown.

 

According to the CP, Wisdom Nwatufurtherstatedthathisyoungerbrotherwent tobuyrechargecard that evening when the purported incident occurred.

 

But the “Anti-kidnapping unit of the Command while investigating the case, on October 4, 2021, arrested one Chinaza Favour Ukaigwe aged 19yrs, whosebankaccountwasused toreceivearansomof Twohundred thousand naira (N200,000).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Group holds entrepreneurial financial, empowerment programme

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme A non-governmental organisation, The Flourishing Woman, is set hold an entrepreneurial and financial growth  empowerment programme. Tagged Fresh Waters Conference, the programme, which will hold on October 8 – 10, will have a  handful of highly sought after persons who are high fliers in their industries speak and answer questions on business, […]
Metro & Crime

Arson: Umahi sacks four aides

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…orders reopening of banks, fuel stations …asks Igbo not to leave Yoruba land   Governor Dave Umahi ordered the immediate removal of the Coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre, Amos Ogbonnaya, Jerry Okorie Ude of Okposi Development Centre and Martha Nwankwo of Ohaozara East Development Centre.   They were replaced with Tochukwu Uzor, Anuagata Development Centre, […]
Metro & Crime

Three die in Oyo-Ibadan Road crash, 3 seriously injured, FRSC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Three persons died Monday in an accident that occured along the old Oyo-Ibadan Road, Oyo State, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.   According to New Telegraph investigation, the accident, which occurred at the Funduk area of Moniya in Ibadan, involved a trailer and a Micra taxi where eight people were in the vehicles.   The Oyo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica