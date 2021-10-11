My mum’s stinginess forced me to arrange my kidnap – SS3 student

A Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) student in an undisclosed school in Abia State, Obinna Nwatu, has confessed to stage-managing his own kidnap to punish his mother’s stinginess to him.

Obinna, 17, a native of Obikabia inIsialaNgwaNorthLocalGovernment Area of Abia State, who was nabbed by operatives of Abia State Police Command for the arranged self-kidnap, confessed that he did it withintenttoextortmoneyfromhis mother, Mrs. RoseNwatu, whomhe claimed was stingy.

Briefing newsmen over the incident at the command headquarters Umuahia, the State Commissioner of Police CP Janet Agbede, said on September 19, 2021, one Wisdom Nwatu of Obikabia in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, reported that on September 18, 2021, hisyounger brother, ObinnaNwatu, 17yrs old of same address was kidnapped.

She said Wisdom Nwatu informedthe policethat the allegedkidnapping took place along Stadium road, Okpuala Ngwa by unknown hoodlumsoperatingwithashcolour siennabus withregistrationnumber unknown.

According to the CP, Wisdom Nwatufurtherstatedthathisyoungerbrotherwent tobuyrechargecard that evening when the purported incident occurred.

But the “Anti-kidnapping unit of the Command while investigating the case, on October 4, 2021, arrested one Chinaza Favour Ukaigwe aged 19yrs, whosebankaccountwasused toreceivearansomof Twohundred thousand naira (N200,000).

