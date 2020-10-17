My music firm’ll offer artistes, a voice direction –Sholly Cole

For Adeshola Adefuwa Cole (aka Sholly Cole), music makes the world go round. His passion for the Nigerian music industry is palpable. Because of his love for music, and the entertainment industry, the young Nigerian music enthusiast launched the Cole Management Services (CMS), a unique artiste-oriented music management outfit to grow talents and clients. Speaking on the new company which was unveiled in Lagos recently, Cole, who is the General Manager of CMS, said CMS will offer music distribution services, artiste management services and booking services amongst others.

Explaining the uniqueness of the music outfit which will focus on clients, talents, Sholly Cole, said: “CMS model is aim at changing how the world see Nigerians by carefully packaging the country’s talents, energy and culture to the world.” He reiterated that CMS will also give every talented artistes a voice and direction in ways that will beautify and grow the Nigerian music, and entertainment industry as a whole.

“The company is set up to work with artistes to ensure they earn worthy profit for their work. This is one major issue artistes grapple with in the course of their career,” he said. He added: “We want to build this company as one that artistes can trust to handle the business aspect of their careers.

While they focus on making good music and becoming a household name, we want to ensure they trust us without fear of being cheated or the anxieties of making worthy profit.” The young entrepreneur, who has been in the music management industry for over a decade said CMS is his own way of contributing to the development of the music industry in the country.

His voyage through the music management industry began in 2009, he started as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) with some Headies nominated artistes; in 2012, he was part of Dammy Krane’s management team as a PRO when the artiste dropped his debut album under Tuface Idibia’s Hypertek Records/ 960 Music Group. Sholly Cole, who is currently part of Zlatan’s management team, has also been involved with the management of artistes like Akon, Cynthia Morgan, Eva, Skuki, Dotman, and others playing different roles at different times.

