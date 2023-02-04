Arts & Entertainments

My music is on the global scene – ATG Musick

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

United Kingdom-based Nigerian music producer, Alexander The Great, known as ATG Musick, has said that his kind of music is for a global audience. He stated this during a close encounter recently while describing his style and rise in the music industry. “We are taking the sound way more international and I aim to really shake the continent with hits and fresh sounds,’’ disclosed, noting further that; “I plan to work with new artistes and connect with more artistes in the African, English, French and even Spanish speaking markets.

Every step is a building block for greater achievements and success.’’ ATG, who has been nominated for this year’s Grammy Award for his contributions to Burna Boy’s Vanilla track, said that being a Nigerian born in Britain, he has always felt connected to Afrobeats music after being introduced from a young age to the likes of Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Lagbaja and Wasiu Ayinde. “Seeing the rise while being one of the earlier pioneers in the Afro sound from the UK, it excites me to see that the possibilities of how far it can go are endless. The sound of Africa is becoming a global shift in the influence of cultures,” he said.

Furthermore, he stated that his versatile nature and experience in creating records has helped in creating unique sounds peculiar to artistes. According to him, “not every beat is particularly suited to every artiste even if they may like the vibe of it.” Speaking on the gap between Nigeria and other markets, ATG said; “I wouldn’t say there’s so much of a gap. It takes a few records to cross over to raise awareness. If you take Oxlade’s ‘Ku lo sa’ or Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ a big song will always be a big song despite language barriers. “I feel like for a long time, the world has been looking at America but there are other global markets that are huge whether French or Spanish markets. Afrobeats is growing at such a pace that personally, I believe it’s hard to deny its part in culture right now.”

 

Our Reporters

