My music speaks for love, culture, womanhood POETRIP – Lisa George

Talented Abuja based artist Chiamaka Nweke popularly known by stage name; Lisa C. George has expressed great displeasure and sadness concerning the recent cases of rape, domestic abuse and other violence against women in our society. She added that instead of protecting them as our Mothers, Sisters, Children, and Friends, these perpetrators have seared their conscience with hot iron and have brought nothing but sadness and pain to the lives of their innocent victims.

Lisa urges our government to implement more protective measures for the women and children in our society and stricter penalties for perpetrators because it is beginning to seem that these abusers are having a field day and getting away with these heartless crimes and it is time to put a stop to it. According to Lisa, our society has for too long focused on the abused rather than the abuser, and for the fear of being stigmatised, the abused go and suffer in silence while the abuser walks wild and free and available to cause more harm; it is time for us to change the story and we must do it now. Born and raised in the city of Enugu, Lisa C. George tells how she has grown to love music and how she has decided to use her music as agent of change and advocate for love, culture and womanhood. She goes further to express her feelings and encourages fellow artists to join in and lend their support towards fighting this unwanted disease that is rapidly eating on the very core of our existence as a nation.

“Women are not objects that you own or buy, if she says no, please it means No,” she said. On her own part, Lisa C. George has been relentless towards her contribution to changing the narrative and mindset on women and children as objects and is doing this by donating to NGO’s that are actively involved in helping sexually abused victims, collaborating and engaging with voluntary organisations to educate individuals and communities on consent, sexual abuse and its implications.

Lisa also portrays her love for culture and womanhood through her music which according to her, brings back childhood memories of the love and support she enjoyed growing up, being part of the reason why she decided to go into music in the first place. Lisa C. George is set to take the music scenes in Nigeria to another level but the question is, “are you ready for the fire she’s bringing?”. Lisa talks about her passion for music as one that gladdens her heart and as it has given her a means to express real selfless love and affection to her fans and folLisa C George lowers.

