My New Book Is a Manual for Developing the Competency To Rise Through Adversity- Adeolu Akinyemi

As a trainer, coach and consultant, Adeolu Akinyemi has interfaced with over 500,000 people in over ten countries across five hundred different organisations ranging from SMEs to Blue Chips to Non-Governmental Organisations, Faith Based Organisations, Schools, and Government agencies.

He currently oversees Coach B and Stewards as its Principal Consultant. Adeolu’s training and consultancy competency is quite broad and covers – Personal Effectiveness, High Performance Organisations, Personal Financial Planning and Management, Sales Mastery, Enhancing Customer Experience, The Science of Persuasion, Adversity Management and much more.

Adeolu Akinyemi’s career and business exposure extends over multiple spheres, multiple countries, multiple organisations, multiple awards and over 2 decades. Adeolu Akinyemi is a Personal Development Trainer, a Financial and Business Intelligence Coach, a Multiple-X Consultant, Human Resources expert, Blockchain enthusiast, Entrepreneur, Networker, Nation Builder, and an enthusiastic disciple of Jesus Christ.

He is currently the Group MD of A2W Group and provided leadership for the organisation to take a local herbal bitter through a three hundred times growth in 2 years. He is currently championing the manufacturing and establishment of several Nigerian brands into the global scene in the alternative medicine and personal hygiene space. He also provides leadership for a few other organisations in Travel, Real Estates, Distribution and Farming.

As a Nation Builder and passionate disciple of Jesus Christ. Adeolu Akinyemi is the founder and pastor of a faith-based organisation – Heaven’s Citizens Christian Centre and a number of community development initiatives like – Helping Lives Together Initiative, ANGELS Network, New Nigeria Club and The STARZ initiative. Adeolu Akinyemi currently partners with his wife to lead the Market Women Initiative, a project of the Helping Lives Together Initiative that has trained over 1,000 market women and weekly meets and supports them with interest free loans to grow their businesses in order to feed and finance their families.

His passion for serving others and solving problems has won him scholarships from FGN (Federal Government of Nigeria), Shell BP, WAPCO, global recognition awards for peak performance in Human Resources management , global recognition awards for exceptional innovation in human resource management , national awards as young corporate professional of the year award – Future Awards, Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, FGN and a variety of leadership and service awards from JCI and a number of other organisations.

He recently launched his book “Dear Entrepreneur” a guide that helps business owners and social entrepreneurs operate at their highest frequency.

Adeolu Akinyemi is married to Temitope, and their union is blessed with three amazing children.

He shares his story in this interview.

Childhood Influence

My childhood prepared me for all I am doing today. I learnt about the value of money early, from taking money to school at age 5 and being expected to buy food for myself and collect change. I learnt delaying gratification from learning to keep my money for 3 days and not eating to buy what I preferred. Most importantly I learnt the sense of community from my mum who was an area nurse and learnt the discipline of teaching others from my dad who was a teacher with the federal civil service. So yes, a lot of what I am doing today have toots in my childhood.

Inspiration Behind Coach B And Stewards

