My new single is drawn from pain, sorrow and joy –Binny Boy

Taraba state born singer, Ubin T. Mackson says he is finally ready to hit music lovers with his new songs. Since February 14, 2019, when he made a reentry into the Nigerian and the global music scene with ‘Odo’ a serenade to a reluctant love interest, budding superstar, Mackson, now known as “Binny Boy” has not slowed down his trajectory. Riding on the public appeal his music has garnered so far, the Taraba State-born artiste has hinted that he is set to release a new project, details of which he said he is keeping close to his chest. Tentatively titled ‘Ma Laide’ or ‘Pop to your Speaker’, the singer stated that the new project draws from his emotions; pain, joy, sorrow, losses and conscious growth. “I see my music as a tool to send a message to people. A message of peace, hope and inspiration. All of these elements have weighed in strongly in the new project. It is my own contribution to building a better society. As humans, we can never stop trying,” Binny Boy said. As an artiste, Binny Boy has pooled together some form of followership both on and offline. His song, ‘Odo’ received massive airplay and recognition in the UK, pushing him to a person of interest in the music industry. Binny Boy quickly followed this up with ‘Saturday’ which cemented his place as someone to watch out for, gaining buzz throughout the summer of 2019 in the UK and Nigeria. Binny Boy is currently signed to and co-owns Luminary Vision Records, a label which has grown to be a beacon for independent artists who want to take their music to the next level. In 2021, Binny Boy released ‘Summer After Lockdown’ a compilation of his thoughts and feelings throughout the lockdown of 2020. So far, his biggest songs are ‘Nonokuno’ and ‘Flavour’ with over 100k views on streaming platform, YouTube, of the ‘Summer After Lockdown’ project. Binny Boy’s dream has always been to be a musician. A singer, songwriter, audio engineer & business mogul, Binny Boy started his musical journey at the age of 15 along with his friends.

