My new single is to appreciate my past and present –Yinka Rythmz

US-based Nigerian musician Adeyinka Hazzan, professionally known as Yinka Rythmz has released a new singles to appreciate his family, friends and fans who have been supportive to his career. The single titled “The Appreciation” promises to wow music lovers. “It’s a super vulnerable song that appreciates my past and present.

I want to appreciate my blessings now and give others their flowers to smell as we journey through life together.” The song itself is executively produced by Rashan Music International in collaborative with Top Dreams Universal. The Appreciation (Memoir) was recorded in Maryland, USA.

The Musical Video was shot and edited by the multi-award winning international duo, Mr. Temitope a.k.a Africano Media. And directed by OSM production, Oluwasegun Oyegbile who also produced the new single. The new song “The Appreciation (Memoir)’s description starts with a headline that sums up what you can expect from the new single and its video.

The description fills us in on what the new single and its video represents, the distinct sound of Fuji in Yinka Rythmz’s voice infused with the new skool Afrobeats and Afro cultural sound gave ‘Yinka Rythmz Birthday Appreciation (MEMOIR)’ to stand out. “We hope you take time to relax and enjoy it as much as it was a moment of unforgettable memories for Yinka Rythmz and it was a moment of unexplainable and unexpected feelings of fulfillment, gratitude and appreciation.”

