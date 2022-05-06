Arts & Entertainments

My new single is to appreciate my past and present –Yinka Rythmz

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

US-based Nigerian musician Adeyinka Hazzan, professionally known as Yinka Rythmz has released a new singles to appreciate his family, friends and fans who have been supportive to his career. The single titled “The Appreciation” promises to wow music lovers. “It’s a super vulnerable song that appreciates my past and present.

I want to appreciate my blessings now and give others their flowers to smell as we journey through life together.” The song itself is executively produced by Rashan Music International in collaborative with Top Dreams Universal. The Appreciation (Memoir) was recorded in Maryland, USA.

The Musical Video was shot and edited by the multi-award winning international duo, Mr. Temitope a.k.a Africano Media. And directed by OSM production, Oluwasegun Oyegbile who also produced the new single. The new song “The Appreciation (Memoir)’s description starts with a headline that sums up what you can expect from the new single and its video.

The description fills us in on what the new single and its video represents, the distinct sound of Fuji in Yinka Rythmz’s voice infused with the new skool Afrobeats and Afro cultural sound gave ‘Yinka Rythmz Birthday Appreciation (MEMOIR)’ to stand out. “We hope you take time to relax and enjoy it as much as it was a moment of unforgettable memories for Yinka Rythmz and it was a moment of unexplainable and unexpected feelings of fulfillment, gratitude and appreciation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon’s killer

Posted on Author Reporter

  The man who cut short the life and music of rock superstar John Lennon with a burst of bullets nearly 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be freed from a sentence that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, a New York prison system spokesperson said on Wednesday. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Eminem’s 19-year-old child comes out as non-binary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eminem’s 19-year-old child came out as non-binary and asked to be called Stevie from here on out. Stevie, who shared the news in a recent TikTok video, said they’ll use the pronouns they/she/he going forward. Formerly known as Whitney, Stevie showed their journey to become “more comfortable” with their body and self as their appearance […]
Arts & Entertainments

Studying Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Book title: Nigeria’s Ungoverned Spaces Publisher: Obafemi Awolowo University Press Edited: Richard A. Olaniyan and Rufus T. Akinyele Year of publication: 2016 Number of pages: 54 Reviewer: Badejo Adedeji Nurudeen   The book, Nigeria’s Ungoverned Spaces – Studies in Security, Terrorism and Governance, edited by Richard A. Olaniyan and Rufus T. Akinyele, has come at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica