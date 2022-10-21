My new single, Maje N Tan, inspired by personal experience, says Bada

Nigerian gospel music minister, songwriter and an anointed worship leader, Olawande Bless- ing Bada, popularly known as Akorin Oba, is set to release her single titled Maje N Tan (loosely translated as Preserve me, God). The songstress disclosed that she is into music with a call for bringing down God’s presence through her ministrations and connecting people to their Maker through the word of God. She added that the single, the first after the release of her debut album, is a song of prayer that also teaches on the essence of living rightly. According to her, Maje N Tan, which will be released on Monday, Oct. 24, was inspired by a personal experience.

“It was inspired by my experience working with a pastor, having him as a mentor as a very close friend. Thank God, by divine grace I began to realise that spiritually I was decreasing. And I went to God in prayers, that God please reveal to me what is the cause of my loss in value, and God revealed to me that it is this same pastor that is behind it. And ever since then, I began to avoid him because I don’t want to further lose value and spiritual ambitions. I thank God for divine grace, this was what brought forth this song Maje N Tan because if I hadn’t avoided him, if I didn’t stay far from him I would have been finished long time ago. I might have lost more and more and more values that might not be recoverable. This is a lesson to every one of us that we need to be spiritual with who we’ve or choose to be our mentor,” she said.

Explaining further on the message she is passing to the people or the society with this single, she said that, “first, we need to be more spiritual always seeking God’s face when choosing a mentor, pastor, friend or partner.” She recalled that her journey as a singer and artiste started in the church as a chorister.

“I can remember I joined the choir at age six, and since then I have been very active and also leading music activities both in church and school. I have been very good at singing dancing and acting right from nursery class and that has been an inbuilt gift from onset which lead me in becoming a vibrant thespian that I am today alongside gospel artist,” she noted.

A few years ago, she released her debut album titled Joyful Noise, which has seven tracks with deferent rhythm and groove. Joyful Noise, she said, is more of praise songs and cry to make heaven. On how she got the sobriquet, Akorin Oba, Bada said: “I received the name while in trance; it might sound funny to many. Two weeks after, a senior colleague chatted me on Facebook, he said “hello Olorin Oba” which is the same thing as Akorin Oba.

I was shocked and asked him why he called me that name; he said it just came to his mind to call me like that because of my style of music. I told him I was given similar name two weeks ago. I guess it’s just a confirmation. So, since then I have been answering that name Akorin Oba (King’s praise singer) and the King here is King of all kings.” She hinted that after Maje N Tan she will be working on a full album which will be released next year by God’s special grace.

