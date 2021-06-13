Body & Soul

My new single ‘Oshofree’ will get people dancing –SIPI

Budding singer, Sipi Merit Oyebrade popularly known as SIPI is convinced that her new single ‘Oshofree’ which she recently dropped will get music lovers dancing. The song, according to SIPI is another mind blowing single from her yet to be released Extended Playlist (EP) that would be unveiled soon.

 

The new song SIPI revealed shows her ability to explore other sound other than her regular and believes her fans would appreciate her more.

 

The Delta born singer and songwriter disclosed she grew up in Port-Harcourt and currently residing in Lagos, the hub of entertainment so as to explore every given opportunity.

 

The Afrobeat multi-talented singer noted that her love for music started from childhood; however she started recording and releasing songs in 2012. Describing herself she said, “I’m a very diversified artiste. I tend to flow with whatever kind of music I’m given, I try as much not to limit my options and try to work with every sound. SIPI is one artist the industry needs to be on the look out for.

