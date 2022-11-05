Arts & Entertainments

My new song, African woman, gives value to females- Yinka Nathan

Posted on

As part of celebrating Black women; Nigerian soul and pop singer; Nathaniel Oluyinka Hope, known as Yinka Nathan, has revealed why her new single is titled; African Woman. The dark skinned singer disclosed that the new song chronicles the strength and resilience of the Africa woman. These she said make them unique and the reason every woman deserves to be celebrated.

She said; ‘‘Even when faced with hardship and difficulties; a typical African woman will find a way to weather the storm and achieve their desired goal. African women are beautiful in and out and as such are worthy of all human praises.’’ Produced, mixed and mastered by prolific entertainer, K-solo, African Woman is available on all musical streaming platforms and presently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the country. Inspired by the late Whitney Houston; Yinka Nathan, is, however, ready to bless the industry with her musical prowess and powerful stage performance craft.

 

Our Reporters

