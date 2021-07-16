Arts & Entertainments

My new song ‘Ginger’ is tonic everyone needs – SPECDO

For SPECDO whose real name is Ajayi Solomon, making music comes across as fun. In years gone by, the budding talent has successfully announced his arrival with monstrous hits, cementing his name as a star to look out for in the near future.

In what is obviously a testament to Douglas McGregor’s Theory Y description of man’s relationship with his work, SPECDO sees music as play, a passion he has devoted the whole of his energy to in the last few years churning out impressive numbers including ‘Oyoyo’, ‘Manya’, ‘Blow My Mind’ and ‘Branama.’

His latest single, ‘Ginger’ is fated to be an anthem on the lips of many given its thematic focus on the things that matter to Nigerians.

According to SPECDO, the new single ‘Ginger’ will motivate listeners and act as tonic for every situation; something akin to psychological stimulation. There is nothing like it for now, he says.

Produced by Solshynbeat mix and mastered by Indomix, the song followed quickly on the heels of global recognition of Afrobeat on the musical scene. A few months ago, two of Nigeria’s biggest artistes, Burna Boy and Wizkid won Grammys. Thus, ‘Ginger’ came at a time tongues would wag and questions asked about who is primed to succeed the duo.

SPECDO combines seamlessly with Solshynbeat to deliver ‘Ginger’, a tune and lyrics that underscored the incredible talent of a young man ready to explore and conquer the world before him. Little wonder that a music promoter recently said no playlist is complete without ginger.

Born to an average family, SPECDO was nurtured on a diet of hard work, obedience to divinity and discipline. His father, Prophet Johnson Ajayi sermonized the virtue of peaceful coexistence while he lived and the musical super star says the lessons learnt from the prophet are largely responsible for the feats he has recorded today.

A true African, he rewarded his father by building him a house of his own at a whopping sum of N15 million; a development SPECDO said left his father proud beyond words.

Signed on to Tmy Records, SPECDO says the label has been a blessing for emerging artistes, many of whom would have fizzled out due to financial constraints. He sees Tmy as the very soul and future of African music. Unlike other labels out to milk artistes dry, Tmy in the words of SPECDO, is to make them rich while exposing their works to the world.

His hope is that the label that has given him so much would attain the sophistication of Mavin Records, powered by legendary music producer and brand influencer, Don Jazzy. Given the way it started since its establishment in 2012, there is no doubt the label is set to take the world by storm in a few years time.

