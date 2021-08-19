My office can’t function effectively –AGF cries out

…blames lack of Federal Audit Service Law, underfunding, others

The Auditor-General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, yesterday, cried out that his office was incapacitated from effectively detecting mismanagement of public funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and war against corruption. This was as he declared that unsubstantiated balances of N4.973 trillion, was detected by his office in the audit carried out on consolidated financial statements of the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2019.

Aghughu made this disclosure while submitting the 2019 Audit Report to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Ojo Amos Olatunde, saying: “From the audit carried out on the 2019 Federal Government Consolidated Financial Statement, unsubstantiated balances amounting to N4.973 trillion were observed. “The N4.973 trillion unsubstantiated balances are above the materiality level of N89.34 billion set for the Audit.

“In auditing, materiality means not just a quantified amount, but the effect that amount will have in various contexts. During the auditing planning process, the auditor decides what the level of materiality will be taken into account, the entirety of the financial statements to be audited.”

The Auditor-General, however, pointed out that required queries were issued against agencies found to be involved in the infractions. He told the CAN, who was represented by his Deputy, Barrister Bala Yabani, that auditing of consolidated financial statements of the Federal Government on yearly basis, would be expeditiously carried out as made available by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“You will recall that on the 25th of March this year, the Audit of Consolidated Financial Statement of the Federal Government for the 2018 was submitted to this office for the required investigation of queries raised in it by the National Assembly. “Just five months after, we are here again to make submission of the 2019 Audit Report,” he said. He however, lamented that his office is not working the way it should, due to myriad of factors crippling its operations and invariably giving room for all forms of financial infractions across the various MDAs.

“One of such problems is the absence of a Federal Audit Service Law which is a big challenge as far as effective and efficient public sector auditing is concerned. “This is a law that is needed as the basis of fiscal sustainability. Absence of it at the federal level is very worrisome going by the fact that some of the states of the federation have the required law in place. “Another problem incapacitating optimal functionality of our mandate as far as thorough and appropriate auditing of financial statements of the MDAs are con-cerned, is gross underfunding which is telling much on our efficiency. “For example, the office is understaffed but there is no money for recruitment. Imagine many of our state offices, having just two or three staff. Auditing is done by a team not by an individual.

“Accommodation is also part of the problem, as our staff in Lagos are about to be evicted from their office due to litigation. These are aside problems of insecurity, seriously affecting our scope of coverage,” he lamented. In his remarks after receiving the report, the Deputy Clerk, Barrister Bala Yabani, said that the report presented would be submitted to the Clerk for onward submission to both the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for the required legislative consideration. He noted that all the complaints made by the AGF would be tabled before the leadership of the National Assembly for necessary legislative actions.

