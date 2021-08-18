My Office can’t function effectively – AGF cries out

*Says N4.973trn unsubstantiated balances found in 2019 Audit Report

The Auditor-General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, Wednesday, cried out that his office was incapacitated from effectively detecting mismanagement of public funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and war against corruption.

This was as he declared that unsubstantiated balances of N4.973 trillion, was detected by his office in the audit carried out on consolidated financial statements of the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2019.

Aghughu made this disclosure while submitting the 2019 Audit Report to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Ojo Amos Olatunde, saying: “From the audit carried out on the 2019 Federal Government Consolidated Financial Statement, unsubstantiated balances amounting to N4.973 trillion were observed.

“The N4.973 trillion unsubstantiated balances are above the materiality level of N89.34 billion set for the Audit.

“In auditing, materiality means not just a quantified amount, but the effect that amount will have in various contexts. During the auditing planning process, the auditor decides what the level of materiality will be taken into account, the entirety of the financial statements to be audited.”

The Auditor-General, however, pointed out that required queries were issued against agencies found to be involved in the infractions.

He told the CAN, who was represented by his Deputy, Barrister Bala Yabani, that auditing of consolidated financial statements of the Federal Government on yearly basis, would be expeditiously carried out as made available by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“You will recall that on the 25th of March this year, the Audit of Consolidated Financial Statement of the Federal Government for the 2018 was submitted to this office for the required investigation of queries raised in it by the National Assembly.

“Just five months after, we are here again to make submission of the 2019 Audit Report,” he said.

He, however, lamented that his office is not working the way it should, due to myriad of factors crippling its operations and invariably giving room for all forms of financial infractions across the various MDAs.

Like this: Like Loading...