My ordeal in the hands of kidnapper herdsmen, telecom engineer

For a telecoms engineer and cousin to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, Mr. Austin Abide Odion (in his 40s), from Unemeh-Uzanu in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, the events of December 23, 2021, will remain indelible in his heart. Odion, who works in Anambra State, while his family is based in Benin City, narrated what led to his kidnapping and a friend he was travelling with on December 23, 2021, to journalists in Benin City, Edo State He said: “On December 23, 2021, I left Benin City, to celebrate Christmas in my hometown, Unemeh-Uzanu, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, where the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, also hails from. I am a cousin to Clem Agba.

“I decided to travel on December 23, to beat the usually- heavy traffic on Christmas Eve and to be able to attend to some important matters in my hometown. “I joined from Benin City at 2 p.m., the Mercedes Benz 320 car of my bosom friend, Lawrence Egumamhe, an indigene of Agenebode, the Headquarters of Etsako East LGA, was travelling with.

“I sat on the passenger’s seat, while Egumamhe’s three boys, aged 12, 10, and 8, sat at the back of the car. “As we were ascending the hill between Fugar and Agenebode, just by vigilante members’ checkpoint, around 7 p.m., we saw some men, who pointed the torch at us, and we thought that they were vigilantes since the spot was their (vigilante) usual checkpoint, but they suddenly started to shoot directly at us with their AK-47 assault rifles. “The sporadic gunshots were deafening, with the nine unmasked/unhooded Fulani herdsmen, who were freely speaking Fulfulde (Fulani language) firing bullets at us from the left, right, front, and back.

“When it became obvious that the gunmen were kidnappers, Egumamhe attempted to make a U-turn, to quickly return to Fugar, but I pleaded with him not to try the suicide mission, in order not to endanger the lives of his three children, who could be killed by the kidnappers in anger. “When the sporadic gunshots subsided and the kidnappers were coming towards our car, Egumamhe and I quickly hid our mobile phones in the car, with the three kids watching us, but I could not hide the bag containing a huge sum of money that I was traveling with, to avoid the stress of withdrawing money in my hometown, especially through Point Of Sale (POS) machine.” He added: “The kidnappers first removed the bag containing my money and marched Egumamhe and I into the forest, leavingmyfriend’sthreechildren in his car.”

 

