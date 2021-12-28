‘My Participation’: Akande’s book of controversies

ANAYO EZUGWU reports on the controversies over the book, ‘My Participation,’ written by a former governor of Osun State and pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande

When a former governor of Osun State and pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, set out to launch his autobiography, ‘My Participation,’ his intention may have been to clarify issues that have occupied his mind for many years, but which for whatever reasons he had not had the opportunity to discuss.

The book was his opportunity to present the balance sheet of his life in politics but shockingly, rather than achieve the presumed intention the book has ruffled feathers in the polity, particularly within the South-West geopolitical zone. Besides telling his political story, the APC chieftain also seems to have used the book to call out on some Yoruba elders and political opponents in the South-West and Nigeria in general.

He also used the book to extol some individuals he considered exceptional in his political journey. For instance, the book described President Muhammadu Buhari and a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, as extraordinary people that have the interest of Nigeria at heart.

The book launch, which had President Buhari, Tinubu, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as many other prominent dignitaries has continued to generate reactions as Akande made series of allegations against the leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. He not only alleged that the Adebanjo at a time pressurized Tinubu to build Lekki home but described the nonagenarian as a “blank politically-minded leader.”

Akande also singled out Adebanjo and a former presidential candidate, Chief Olu Falae for criticism, stating that they refused to support younger persons to represent the South-West at the 2014 National Conference because of their desire to pocket generous allowances given to conference delegates. He also vilified former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the book, alleging that he deliberately failed to find and prosecute killers of late Attorney-General of the Federation and later Minister of Power, Chief Bola Ige, who was murdered under his administration.

The book also claimed that President Buhari promised to make Tinubu his run-ning mate during the 2015 presidential election that brought him to power. But according to Akande, Buhari reneged on the promise after he was pressurized by some northern governors to drop Tinubu in order to avert a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Akande further claimed that it was Tinubu who suggested Yemi Osinbajo to Buhari as his running mate. Osinbajo was a commissioner under Tinubu’s administration as governor of Lagos State.

The autobiography also narrated how former Vice President Atiku Abubakar rejected Tinubu as his running mate after he (Atiku) emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Congress (AC) in 2007 despite the fact that the former Lagos governor was the one who funded the party. Akande wrote: “Anytime we said we needed money, Atiku would say ‘Bola (Tinubu) please help us.’

Bola was the only one spending the money among us. The rest of us were poor. Tinubu also put all his energy and resources into the formation of the AC.” Contrary to the widely held belief that the APC promised to restructure Nigeria ahead of the 2015 general election, Akande stated in the book that the party did not have restructuring in its manifesto for the polls.

Rather, he said the party promised to support the devolution of powers from the centre to the states. It is against these backdrops that some prominent Yoruba leaders have cautioned all those Akande called out in the book to place the interest of the South-West ahead of whatever pains and agonies the contents of the book might have caused them, while others called for immediate withdrawal of the book from the shelves, saying their contents are not good for the consumption of future Yoruba generations.

They vilified Akande, accusing him of tying himself to the apron of the Buhari-led Fulani hegemony angling to suppress other ethnic groups in the country. Whereas, to some, Akande’s position in the book was regarded as part of the desperation of Tinubu’s political dynasty, of which the former Osun State governor is a key member to curry the favour of the Fulani hegemony for the 2023 presidency.

It is alleged that Tinubu, along with Akande, whose body language has indicated his interest in succeeding Buhari, is bent on going the whole hog to achieve his presidential ambition. The insinuation, it is believed, explains why Akande deliberately singled out ardent critics of the Buhari administration like Adebanjo, Obasanjo, Oyinlola and others whereas he (Akande) failed to point out obvious shortcomings of the APCled Federal Government.

Some critics of the book lamented that the book might have created more opposition for Tinubu’s presidential aspiration in Yoruba land than the good it might have intended to do. But other schools of thought believe that such line of thinking is illogical because the former governor of Lagos, to whom Akande himself is ‘Man Friday’ must have seen the contents of the biography, digested and also weighed the implications before it was published. Both Akande and Tinubu have been accused of trying to create disunity in Yoruba Land to curry support of the Fulani ahead of the 2023 presidential elections. In his reaction to the book, Adebanjo described Akande a pathological liar.

He suggested that the former governor of Osun State used the book to promote Tinubu’s presidential ambition. He further described Akande as too junior to him, adding that the former APC national chairman is a political neophyte.

His words: “Akande said in his book that I put pressure on Tinubu to build a house for me.

But since Tinubu himself was present at the presentation, I expect him within a few days to refute such a malicious falsehood about me emanating from his Man Friday. I hold this view because Tinubu just some three years ago on the occasion of the presentation of my auto-biography ‘Saying It As It Is’ said that for my incorruptibility and strength of character he would not have been governor of Lagos State in 1999.

“What then could he be demanding from me after his two-term governorship to make me pressurize him to build a house for me when I did not get a naira from him before he became the governor? There has been a lot of pressure on me not to react to Chief Bisi Akande’s tantrums; he is a neophyte, a beneficiary of a struggle he never took part in. “I have been urged to keep to the adage not to answer a fool less you reduce yourself to his level, but there is also an adage that says, answer a fool less he thinks he is wise.

A lot has been said in the press and social media to demolish tantrums but I owe a duty to myself and to put the record straight for posterity about the big lie that Bola Tinubu built my house in Lekki for me. “I, therefore, declare categorically that my house at Lekki was built with my resources through the sale of three developed properties, loan from GTBank and the sale of undeveloped landed property given me by my late leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory.

“A four bedroom duplex with two bedroom flat enclosed with two undeveloped plots at plot 4, block 14, Nuru Oniwo Street, Aguda Surulere, Lagos State, this is where I was living before moving to Lekki. The house was commissioned in 1972 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo. A wing of the duplex was once occupied by a staff of the security outfit then known as ‘Special Branch’ headed then by the late Alhaji M.D. Yussuf, who later became Inspector General of Police, when General Olusegun Obasanjo was the Head of State.

“It was later occupied by one of the wives of Chief Pius Akinyelure, who often visit his wife there in the company of Senator Bola Tinubu. The gate of this property was forced open by Abacha security forces when National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) was holding a send forth party for American ambassador, Walter Carrington, in my house.

I took the Federal Government to court for damages and I was awarded N1million which has not been paid till today by the Federal Government. Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) was my counsel. The house was sold to St Baths Anglican Church, Aguda, Surulere. A two storey building at Odedola Street, Surulere, Lagos State; I bought it through an estate agent by the name of Mr. Shiwoniku, who has relocated to the UK, he has a brother who is a legal practitioner in Abuja, the Lekki property, the house in my village, Isanya Ogbo, and a threebedroom flat in a townhouse, at Omorinre Street in Lekki are the properties I have in the whole world.

I hereby authorize the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to verify the above facts. “It is alleged that Chief Bisi Akande’s building at Ila-Orogun, which I understand is more than double in the expanse of my house in Lekki and some other properties he has in Lagos and abroad were financed by Tinubu.

His house in Ibadan was also alleged to have been built by the contractor that built the secretariat in Oshogbo, when he was the governor of Osun State. “I hereby challenge Chief Bisi Akande to clear the air by disclosing the source of financing these properties as I have done above. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the great philanthropist should also disclose the source of his wealth with which he bankrolled the elections of APC in the South-West and that of General Muhammad Buhari and his various properties in Lagos. He should also authorize the EFCC to verify such details as I have done above.”

In the same manner, Akande’s successor in the Osun government house, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said the former APC national chairman’s autobiography was far from telling the world the truth about developments in Osun, especially on the political terrain. He said contrary to Akande’s claim that he was rigged out of his re-election bid in 2003, Akande actually lost the poll long before it took place due to his misgovernance, including nonpayment of workers’ salaries.

He said: “I have just read a part of the recently released autobiography of my predecessor as governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, which concerns me. He levelled some allegations against me and also made certain allusions and insinuations. I found it strange that Chief Akande who boasted that he was prudent and honest as governor, awarded the construction of a government house in his last days in office, after he lost the election, and in advance, paid the contractors the entire contract sum of N800 million. “Chief Akande said I wrongly accused him of corruption in the construction of the Governor’s Office (Bola Ige House).

I did not level any false charges against him. I came into office in May 2003 and discovered that the Governor’s Office complex which Akande commissioned for use after he lost the election was really not completed. The state government asked the contractor to come back to the site and complete the works, more so when evidence in government accounts showed that he had been paid.

“But the project consultant shocked everyone with his claim that part of the payment was taken back to finance the 2003 re-election bid of Chief Akande. The consultant said the contractor could not go back to work unless he was paid his full dues.

One of Akande’s own appointees confessed collecting money from this contractor for Akande’s re-election. I consulted Chief Akande on this. He denied having any deal with the contractor and the consultant. Some people were subsequently taken to court on a seven-count criminal c h a r g e .

Stakeholders in the state and A l h a j i Arisekola Alao later intervened. I have the details of who collected how much in my forthc o m i n g book.” On his part, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode G e o r g e , said the book was written to promote Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition. He described the book as shameful and should be withdrawn from circulation. He also advised the author to apologize to Yoruba elders for dishonouring them. Buttressing his points, George said the author attempted to bring everybody else down, while promoting Tinubu.

He said publishing the book a few weeks to 2022, the year of politics in Nigeria is a testament to the fact. He said: “All he said in the book; the only man he was praising and didn’t condemn was Bola Tinubu. Do you think that is not political? Tinubu has thrown his hat into the ring that he wants to contest for the presidency in 2023, and so he must bring everybody else down and start promoting him. “We are heading into the New Year and that is the year of politics in this country. What an appropriate time to now open up a pandora box, demonising some leaders and elders and the only man you can see and praise is your brother [Tinubu].

Why did he come and launch the book in Lagos. He has never had anything to do with Lagos if not to promote Tinubu?” A South-West socio-political group, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, in its reaction, said the book should be taken away from circulation. President of the forum, Akin Malaolu, described the contents of the book as filled with malice and avarice, which are not good for the consumption of future generation.

His words: “With attention to words and meaning in the sentences used in the autobiography of Chief Bisi Akande, one can touch with the fingers the presence of ‘malice and avarice’ on many paintings of several individuals including Chief Ayo Adebanjo and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in the book, titled, ‘My Participations.’ “The book may perhaps be titled by its confusing contents as a ‘Malignant Episonage’ in purpose. These abuses on mostly Adebanjo and Obasanjo, in reality, do not exist if we take a critical look at the political visages of some of the leaders described as pretenders. “No doubt, Adebanjo may have been too domineering in some instances, but to paint him black is a little too evil when we put his several political struggles side by side with the general conditions of things in our country.

He could be seen as a near ‘saint’ and that is exactly what he is in the minds of indigenous Yoruba people and to those in the Diaspora. The restructuring and true federalism spirit that connotes his many actions gave him out as a great and trusted disciple of Awo.

“On Obasanjo, we ask, who among the present Nigerian leaders has done better than him in a clear understanding of our situations and at regular periods, he has called together other leaders and they obeyed him? Regarding political corruption, can we absolve in totality Akande himself of the same guilt if others he painted black are? “We are not saying leaders and elders cannot duel, but it should be done with utmost wisdom, so that youths and coming up leaders can understand the language applied in the struggle to outwit one another is not dishonest. And the intermediate connections of the reasons and ideas should be those that help better their understanding of what to fight for and what to ignore.

“The way forward is for the book of unneeded avarice to be withdrawn from the shelves wherever they are for remedy falsehoods that are most popular among present-day political leaders. Many tribes in Nigeria today are trying to fight off the yoke of internal colonization and this book showed no iota of interest in such an ongoing but permissible struggle against their forced wearing of slavery portraits.”

The Chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Mr. Wale Oshun, on his part, said the former governor of Osun State knew the implications and gravity of the contents in his autobiography before publishing and must have prepared his mind for the reactions now trailing its launch.

He added the fact that the book is generating sharp reactions and a type of division is nothing new. He said the unity of the Yoruba race in a critical period like this has not always been achieved when people kept silent over the type of weighty allegations made by Chief Akande. Oshun said Pa Adebanjo has the right to respond just as the onus is on Chief Akande to prove the beauty of the development is that it would further make Yoruba people understand deeply the kind of elders and leaders that were leading them. He dismissed the fear that the book will create further rancour within the rank and file of Yoruba, saying, “Yoruba people are educated. Moreover, this is not the first time issues like this will arise in Yoruba land.

It will soon subside.” Likewise, Senator Femi Okuroumu, who represented Ogun Central Senatorial District (1999-2003) under the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD), accused Akande and Tinubu of ‘playing slave’ to the Fulani because of Tinubu’s inordinate presidential ambition. He described the contents of Akande’s book as unn e c e s s a r y and a slap to the Yoruba race and not necessarily those he accused in the book. The Afenifere stalwart said it is time for Yoruba younger generations to kick out the old cargoes in politics if they really want to achieve anything meaningful.

He also dismissed Akande’s allegations against Adebanjo and Obasanjo, saying, Tinubu and the former Osun State governor should explain their sources of wealth as Chief Adebanjo demanded in his reaction. Despite the criticisms that trailed the book, the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 2023) denied the report that was done in a bid to pressure President Buhari to support Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid. In the book, Akande narrated how Buhari had in 2014 promised to make Tinubu his running mate in exchange for his support at the APC primaries only for Buhari to renege on his promise because he and Tinubu shared the same faith and a Muslim- Muslim joint ticket would not fly.

Secretary of the group, Mr. Bosun Oladele, said: “The question one should ask is ‘are there any lies told by Chief Akande in his book?’ If there are lies, those who feel so are free to respond. But if he has said the truth, is there a time or a time limit within which somebody must say the truth? “Is there an ultimatum for the truth to be said? Whether he has blackmailed the President or not, that can only be left to the permutations of those who are playing negative politics. If you are talking of developmental politics and politics of principle, then Chief Akande is one of the champions.”

The SWAGA scribe argued that while it was true that Tinubu would need Buhari’s support ahead of the election, the people remain the most important factor. He said Tinubu, therefore, doesn’t need any book to boost his chances. “The President who attended the book launch never gave any insinuation that he was being blackmailed.

It was just an attempt to put recent history in proper perspective. Whoever has followed Chief Akande and his style of politics will know that he doesn’t care whose ox is gored and I don’t think he would care now that he is old,” he said. Although the controversies generated by the book seem to be subsiding, many political analysts are of the view that the issues raised by the APC chieftain may resurface in the build-up to the 2023 general election, especially if Tinubu declares to run for the presidency.

