My passion for television took me to where I am today –Aisha Falode

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women’s Football Professional League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, chats with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, revealing her rise to the top of sports administration

Aisha Falode is popularly called ‘The Amazon’ due to her involvement in a weekly halfhour family and lifestyle show called ‘The Amazon.’ Many people also preferred to call her ‘Mama Sports’ in some quarters. Falode, however, remains a household name in football circles in Nigeria and around the world. Falode, who is the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, (NWFL Premiership), is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). She recently organised one of the best end-of-the-season championships in the women’s football league – The NWFL Super 6 – with Rivers Angels emerging winner.

Despite starting out as a sports journalist, where she excelled, Falode is now also making her mark as a sports’ administrator. She explained that while working as a journalist, she has noticed some challenges in the sports industry, but when she got into it properly, she realised that watching from the side-lines was quite different from working from the inside. She said: “Once a journalist, always a journalist.

As a journalist, you see the things that are wrong and have different kinds of solutions for them. But I tell you, once you get into it, you’ll realise that what you were seeing from the outside, was quite different from the way it is inside. The outside gives you an idea; it gives you some kind of sense of responsibility. You know there are a lot of challenges while coming into this, but how are you going to cope with the challenges or make the challenges less of a challenge and just deal with it. “How can you be creative with the solutions, is one thing, which journalism teaches us.

It teaches how to be able to adapt, how to be creative and make the best out of a very bad situation, because you can’t afford to fail.” Falode noted that life in the newsroom somewhat prepares people for other greater or more challenging jobs, with deadlines and goals to be met.

She argued that nobody, who had gone through the rigours of journalism and the newsroom,would start giving excuses when given other herculean jobs or appointments. She said: “The mentality and attitude of journalists who find themselves in positions of administration, whether in football or in commerce or anything is the determination to succeed. That’s the mentality they take and you can see the difference that they make in the sense of duty and responsibility they go into the job with, and that’s exactly what has kept me going.” According to the sports administrator, no matter the job one finds himself or herself, there would always be criticisms from different quarters. These criticisms, noted Falode, hopefully makes one stronger.

She noted: “I know criticisms are part of the game and they make us grow, but one has to be able to identify criticisms that are progressive and those are the criticisms that come from a good heart. As an administrator, one must learn to differentiate between the good criticisms and malicious ones. The malicious ones do not deserve our time or attention.

They just want to distract a person. Once you get distracted, you’ll lose sight of your goals.” Before going into the world of sports journalism, Falode worked briefly with the now defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL). Recollecting her stint with NITEL, Falode explained that the need by NITEL to recruit people with good Eng-lish and proper educational background prompted her joining the organisation at that time. She said: “I worked briefly with the Graduate Telephone Operators Scheme of the then NITEL.

International Telephone Operators were looking at changing the concept of telephone operations. Before us, the people NITEL had employed as Telephone Operators were either Primary School Certificate holders or Secondary School Certificate holders.

“Back then, NITEL was the only telecommunications outfit in Nigeria and a lot of people were making international calls. So, NITEL needed people who had the educational qualifications to be courteous on the phone to their customers, be fluent in spoken English and disciplined. We were used as ‘Guinea pigs’ for that scheme. We went through the training at the NITEL Training School in Oshodi for three months, in order to become Graduate Telephone Operators. I was later posted to Number 23 Saka Tinubu Exchange of NITEL.”

She worked there for a year, but then it became stressful because she was working, and at the same time running a Master’s Degree Programme at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Just as she was discovering the challenges of multi-tasking as a woman, she found that she was pregnant, expecting her first daughter. She recounted: “It became a bit stressful for me. I had to pull out of NITEL, not just to complete my education, but also to have my baby. After I left NITEL, I dabbled into buying and selling for a while.

I had a shop at Adeniran Ogunsanya, where I sold shoes, bags and lace materials. I learnt the trade of selling lace materials from my aunt at Isale Eko. I think after a year, I abandoned the buying and selling; I told myself that it was not for me. That was why, when the idea of television came, I knew that was where my heart was. Broadcasting was something I had a passion for, and I wanted to do.

I’m glad that I made the decision right there to be where I am today.” But even in her present position it has not been all smooth sailing for Falode, especially when she had to meet with the club owners in the NWFL Premiership and announce that the season would be ending with the Super Six to determine the winner of the league, and extension the country’s representative on the continent in the inaugural Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League competition.

Naturally the club owners had been used to the regular football season with the club having won the most matches being adjudged the league winner. But with the 26-game league ending at the half way stage of Week 13 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic the former radio broadcaster wanted to spice up the end of the competition by adding a twist with the introduction of the Super Six mini tournament – where the top six placed sides when the league ended meeting to determine the champion. Falode noted: “The clubs just have to see and expand their visions and see where the goal is.

If you keep having a restrictive vision, you can only see what is right in front of you and wouldn’t be able to see wide, and that’s anti-progressive. Anti-progressive in the sense that a tunnel vision makes one to first think of self-interest than the common good. Collective good is what we are trying to foster, and this means that whatever decision was taken, I made sure it was in the interest of everybody, not just a particular person or a particular club in the NWFL.”

Further explaining what NWFL entails and its characteristics, NWFL said: “We don’t own any club, we don’t represent any club and we don’t represent any interest. The interest we represent is the interest of the women; interest of football in Nigeria, which is the interest of everybody. The decisions that we bring or that we make is in the interest of everyone and that is the message we are preaching to these club owners. They should just expand their visions and have a collective interest. Now, we have a Champions League and people are expected to represent Nigeria in the Champions League, not to represent their clubs.

They’re representing Nigeria and that’s the collective approach we are talking about. Even as we speak now, it’s still a Nigerian game, but it’s a Nigerian game of different clubs, at the continental stage. It becomes a Nigerian game because that’s what we want them to see and abide by.”

