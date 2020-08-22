My people are behind you, Ujiogba monarch tells Obaseki

The Onojie of Ujiogba, His Royal Highness (HRH), Solomon Izuware, on Friday, assured the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that his subjects are strongly in support of the governor and would work for his re-election. Izuware gave the assurance in his palace in Ujiogba, Esan West Local Government Area of the state, and offered royal blessings for the reelection of the governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The traditional ruler, who listed the various developmental projects executed by the Obaseki-led administration across the state as proof of his sterling performance in office, assured the governor that Ujiogba people would show their appreciation with their votes on September 19, 2020.

He said: “I must tell you that I have sampled the opinion of my people and 99.9 per cent of them are strongly behind you. We don’t say things we can’t do. Ujiogba Community is for you. The people have said it and they have decided to give you their support. I pray for you today that you would be victorious in the forthcoming election.” The governor responded that he was happy that the traditional ruler has sampled the opinions of his people ahead of the gubernatorial election.

