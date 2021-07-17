My Pharmacy background helps in my business of making bags, shoes –Maureen Obaweya

Mrs. Maureen Obaweya is a pharmacist but she now produces bags and shoes locally. Her products have international recognition such that she now competes with global manufacturers in several exhibitions. She told FLORA ONWUDIWE in this interview how Pharmacy has helped her creativity. Excerpts …

Some women who were identified with certain professions usually have stories to tell on how they ventured into other fields; what is your story?

I have always been both arts and sciences oriented with an inherent passion both for the arts and the health profession. I’ve always loved arts and creativity and also wanting to care for the sick. However, I had to make a choice to drop fine art for physics as they were paired and I went on to study Pharmacy. Four years postgraduation, I decided to pursue my love for the arts.

Would you consider those years studying pharmacy in the university wasted?

Absolutely not, my production knowledge in Pharmacy has helped in my approach to bag making as production processes based on principles can be adapted. Also, I have a healthcare company called Health Access and I utilise my pharmaceutical knowledge to run that.

What are the challenges you face as a local manufacturer?

The challenges are, in the main, lack of technical expertise in the local industry, low artisan work ethic, lack of adequate infrastructure and access to affordable funding.

Local manufacturers are at disadvantage for not paying attention to details and it affects the final products; this has affected their ability to competing globally, what are you doing to pave way for them?

By setting a standard of well finished products that can stand on a global platform showing that in spite of all the challenges we face, we can compete globally by being resilient, informed and innovative.

What would you suggest the Nigerian government do in assisting local manufacturers?

Improve infrastructure, put in place policies that will be encouraging and enabling.

Grants and technical capacity enhancement and creation of hubs are some of the other things government can put in place.

What made Morin.O Designs different and sought after as a brand both locally and internationally?

Our ethos of being the best in the industry by paying attention to details; meticulous craftsmanship sits at the heart of our leather accessories brand. Also, we do designs that transcend time and our strong commitment to customer satisfaction, as well as sustainable practices.

What would you highlight as the factors responsible for most local manufacturers not being able to break even?

The challenges include: lack of adequate technical expertise and exposure, capacity building constraints, lack of proper research, training and knowledge based growth, weak linkages in the value chain and low standards and standardisation.

Could you specify the aspect the Nigerian Export Promotion Council supported Morin.O Designs Nabrand?

Bank of Industry and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council have been pivotal in the growth of Morin.O Designs by sponsoring us to exhibitions outside the country, giving us platforms to showcase our designs on global stages, enhancing our exposure and creating network opportunities internationally.

This vocational skill requires painstaking work, perseverance; as a mother, how do you combine the home front with being able to meet the demands of your customers?

I am blessed with a supportive husband and extended family that have been there over the years to support on the home front. Also, I try as best as possible to manage my time constructively and eliminate time wasters. I have also been learning how to delegate wisely and effectively.

How do you come up with all the beautiful designs on the bags and shoes; are you inspired, if so, do you sketch before going to the factory?

My inspiration comes from my numerous encounters through travel and exploration of nature, people and places, an eclectic fusion of my experiences and journeys. And yes, I keep a sketch and notebook close by to put down thoughts and sketches as they come by inspiration.

How do you source raw materials for Morin.O designs?

Both locally in Lagos and Kano as well as internationally.

