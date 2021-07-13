My PhD, refreshing experience, says 71-year-old mother

Hers is a dream come true. That is the fate of 71-year-old Mrs. Marinze Ifeyinwa Onyemachi Felicia as she stood tall to receive her scroll for the award of Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in French, which she obtained after nine years of studying and toiling.

It was at the 51st convocation of the 59-year-old University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos, where she did not only create a record, but also made history as the oldest doctoral graduate in the history of the university, since its establishment in 1962.

Dr. Marinze, whose Doctoral Thesis is on “Evaluation de la Competence Communicative Orale du Francais de Apprenant ‘national diploma’ de Polytechniques Selechronnes du Nigeria,” recalled that she registered for the programme on October 11, 2011 The retired Chief Lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) was the cynosure of all eyes at the ceremony for her accomplishment at such an age.

The septuagenarian described her experience as refreshing and a retirement project’ She said: “Before I retired from YABATECH as a Chief Lecturer, I realized that I needed to keep the brain working because I believe that at retirement I can extend my brain to any length so that I will not allow it to be dormant.

Thus, I decided to use the brain and put into practice all I have done for many years of my teaching.” Dr. Marinze from Npor in Nnewi LGA of Anambra State, who said he undertook the programme as part of her determination to bring solutions to the

Comproblems encountered in the classroom in order to help the younger ones to achieve their goals, added: “This is mainly what propelled and motivated me into the programme irrespective of my age.”

While stating that age was not a problem or challenge to her since she was not really looking at her age, she noted “I was not thinking of age because I was focused because I have something that I was pursuing, and that was what motivated me to go into the PhD programme.”

On why it took her nine years to complete the programme, she recalled she had to first undertake her Masters in French and MPhil before her doctorate degree since all her former degrees are in Education (B.ED French/English), which she obtained at the University of Ibadan (UI).

“I wanted to pursue a PhD not in Education, but French.

So, I enrolled at the Faculty of Arts to take up Masters in French after which I took MPhil and after that proceeded for Doctorate Degree that took a period of nine years,” Dr. Marinze noted.

When asked what she plans to do after her PhD, the retired lecturer, who said she didn’t have any regrets or stress, hinted that she is a consultant currently undertaking several consultancy projects in Cotonou, Republic of Benin and YABATECH in the area of teaching and learning.

The author of six books on French, and currently working on the seventh one based on her findings in her PhD programme, stressed: “I have no regrets. My Supervisors are tough, but they are wonderful parents.

They are like parents who slap you with one hand and use the other one to draw you. They know why I was there and they saw in me the urge to succeed.”

The Best PhD graduate with the best thesis, Moruf Olatunji from Marine Sciences, also described his experience as worthwhile, saying the doctorate degree has opened the door of the future for him.

In his valedictory speech, Moruf, who said that “he worked for success, and not dreaming of success,” added that with their PhDs it is the time for them to make a difference in their communities, the nation and the world at large.

The high points of the threeday ceremony were the conferment of Emeritus Professor (Posthumous) on former Vice- Chancellor of the university, the late Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe; which was received by his wife, Mrs. Sola Ibidapo-Obe.; as well as award of Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) of the university on four eminent Nigerians.

They are the late Dr. Ameyo Stella-Adadevoh, Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist, First Consultant Hospital, a Nigeria Martyr; Mr. Biodun Olusina Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer of Insight Com

munication; Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Founder and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited; and Sir Kessington Adebutu, Chairman of Premier Lotto Limited.

Towards improved ICT infrastructure in the university, Sir Adebutu donated N200 million to the institution to upgrade internet facilities on campus, while the Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia announced the donation of 3,500 tablets to 1,000 indigents students in the university to enhance their learning. As part of activities, some projects were earlier in the day inaugurated.

These are a vertical extension of the Dean’s Office; Faculty of Engineering which was donated by the class of 1985 set by the faculty; the Zero Emissions Car; the Ambuvent built by the university during COVID- 19, as well as the natural museum donated by Platform Capital.

Leading the pack in the first degree category, the Overall Best Graduating students with First Class and a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98 points, Ibrahim Adedeji Alimi, from Mechanical Engineering said: “I won’t say it was that easy, because it was not.

In my primary school, I was always the first or second best student and in my secondary school I finished as the second best student, both of which already gave me a good start.”

