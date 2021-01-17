My philanthropy has no political undertone, says Chief Kpajie

A grassroots leader and Chief Executive officer of STK Industries, Chief Tochukwu Kpajie, has urged affluent individuals to invest in infrastructural development of their communities as a way of complementing government efforts.

Kpajie, who recently single-handedly constructed the Igwe Godfrey Ezeude Road in Anambra State commissioned by Governor Willie Obiano, said that such philanthropy is not only rewarding but it is a way of giving back to the community.

Kpajie not only got the community schools in the area back on track, he also tarred the access road linking his Uke, Idemili North Council of the state to other neighboring communities, and mobilised a trailer-load of foodstuff for the villagers to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

Speaking on why he embarked so many life-enhancing projects for the people, he said “I am from a poor Christian family, but my upbringing play a major role in everything I do in life. I have seen the pains of poverty and lack, all the lows and highs of life challenges. “I also understand that God blesses and lifts people and use whatever he has imbued us with to bless the people around us.

That’s reason why I chose to work for my people. It gives me joy that nothing else does. My heart is constantly on what I need to do to improve the lot of my people and make life a lot better for them.

“When my records are viewed, one will discover that everything I do centres around the people. It began with a renovation and reconstruction work at the secondary school -Uke Girls Secondary School, which is now called Community Secondary School, Uke, at the cost of N10 million.

“Thereafter, when Uke community was thrown into darkness due to some indebtedness and logistics for a long time, I cleared the backlog of bill and restored electricity in the community till date. “That was how the community leadership collectively gave me a chieftaincy title of Oku N’enye Ife (meaning one who gives light to the people).

The name has now stuck that anywhere around that one mentions it they know that you are referring to me.” “The latest was the construction and asphalting of the road. “My parents’ home is far from this road, and it’s the only major access road linking Uke villages and adjoining communities around including Ogidi, Abatete, Ideani, and Umuoji.

“I grew up living in that family compound. Going to school, church and errands including other social engagements we swam the flood that collected in the numerous pools that littered that stretch of the road then. All through those growing up days we pass the difficult terrain to and from my primary school -Okaa Omee Memorial Primary School. It was same till I entered secondary school -the Abatete High School (Notre Dame Secondary School).”

Asked if his action was informed by any political interest, he said: “Not at all, rather to avoid the insinuation I always stay away from politicians. I am not even a member of any of the political parties. I have never been and would never be. “Because of my very peaceful, quiet lifestyle and apolitical disposition, am attracted to people easily both in Uke and outside the area.

That is why I navigate all crises undercurrent in Uke without entanglement. But I am confident it will all fizzle out soon. Many are already following my footsteps.” He added that as part of his empowerment programme, he recently secured a sizable piece of land for a factory to enable him provide jobs for his people.

“Another piece of land we secured was discovered to be in dispute. But I am hopeful that all the cobwebs would soon be cleared for us to move in and get the industry operational. I am not happy seeing some of our young people idle. They need to be doing something to contribute to nation building.”

He urged them to look more inwards especially the roads and other social revives like electricity and water, so as to make every part of the state more accessible and habitable.

There are many people and communities that can produce different items from any remote location if electricity, roads and water are provided. Our industrialists, investors should also come in too.

