My plans for Ifako Ijaiye LGA –Hon Saka Fafunmi

Former member of Lagos State House
of Assembly, representing Ifako Ijaiye,
Saka Fafunmi, at the weekend, said he
has what it takes to run a successful and lifetransforming
government in Ifako Ijaiye local
government if he is elected Chairman, come
2023.
He served as the Chairman, House Committee
on Public Account of the entire 57 local
governments in the state, where he looked at
income and expenditure of the local government
for four years.
Honourable Fafunmi, who said he has a lot
to bring to the table when it comes to effective
governance in Ifako-Ijaiye, said his exposure
and knowledge has equipped him for the job.
“I have a degree in Engineering, a degree in
Law and a Masters’ degree in Public Administration.
I’m adequately prepared to hold any
office,” he said.
Speaking on what he intends to do for the
people of Ifako-Ijaiye, Fafunmi said he will
focus on human capacity and infrastructure
development as well as looking at the average
needs of the masses.
He stressed that a number of people are hungry
and are not sure of their next meals, saying
with this reality in his community, he would
turn around the fortune of Ifako-Ijaiye and put
smiles on the faces of the people, if elected.
On his relationship with the members of the
state Assembly, Hon. Saka maintained that his
relationship with the members is healthy, and
his local government has a leader in the person
of Otunba Ogunusi, and other collegiate
of 10 members.
He insisted that he has a smooth relationship
with the party members, saying that
he enjoyed tremendous support from the
electorate in Ifako-Ijaiye in the last election,
saying that the party members
are equally committed and working
hard to ensure the development of
the party, APC.
He recalled that he personally
bought two American buses to
convey students to schools as a
lawmaker in constituency 1 in
Ifako-Ijaiye, and he promised to
upscale the programme if elected Chairman.
He said: “I embarked on the programme of
making buses available to our students because
I discovered that reckless Okada Riders
were frequently knocking down
students, and I know what I suffered
when I was in primary
school.
“So, if there is a way to alleviate
the suffering of the
people, make them
feel covered, since
the essence of
governance is to
meet the needs
of the people and
protect them.”
On his leadership
quality,
Hon. Fafunmi
disclosed that
the people of
Ifako-Ijaiye are
clamouring for
him to return to the government to serve
them.
He thanked those calling on him to serve
the good people of Ifako-Ijaiye, and that to a
large extent, has shown that the people do understand
the importance of good governance
because they know what I stand for.
He said: “However, if we continue the way
we are going, we are not heading in the right
direction. I just wish the stakeholders would
come together with a voice to achieve a common
goal, as the essence of local government
is to compliment the effort of the state government.”
He reiterated that his manifesto is designed
to develop human capacity, develop infrastructure,
especially in the area of school to aid
a better learning environment for the students.
“Another major focus will be on health-
Public Health Centres and the likes. In fact,
PHC will be located in all the wards for easy
access, and to handle minor ailments instead
of going to the general hospitals for such minor
treatments,” he said.
My plans for Ifako Ijaiye LGA –Hon Saka Fafunmi
