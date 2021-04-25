My plans for Ifako Ijaiye LGA –Hon Saka Fafunmi

Former member of Lagos State House

of Assembly, representing Ifako Ijaiye,

Saka Fafunmi, at the weekend, said he

has what it takes to run a successful and lifetransforming

government in Ifako Ijaiye local

government if he is elected Chairman, come

2023.

He served as the Chairman, House Committee

on Public Account of the entire 57 local

governments in the state, where he looked at

income and expenditure of the local government

for four years.

Honourable Fafunmi, who said he has a lot

to bring to the table when it comes to effective

governance in Ifako-Ijaiye, said his exposure

and knowledge has equipped him for the job.

“I have a degree in Engineering, a degree in

Law and a Masters’ degree in Public Administration.

I’m adequately prepared to hold any

office,” he said.

Speaking on what he intends to do for the

people of Ifako-Ijaiye, Fafunmi said he will

focus on human capacity and infrastructure

development as well as looking at the average

needs of the masses.

He stressed that a number of people are hungry

and are not sure of their next meals, saying

with this reality in his community, he would

turn around the fortune of Ifako-Ijaiye and put

smiles on the faces of the people, if elected.

On his relationship with the members of the

state Assembly, Hon. Saka maintained that his

relationship with the members is healthy, and

his local government has a leader in the person

of Otunba Ogunusi, and other collegiate

of 10 members.

He insisted that he has a smooth relationship

with the party members, saying that

he enjoyed tremendous support from the

electorate in Ifako-Ijaiye in the last election,

saying that the party members

are equally committed and working

hard to ensure the development of

the party, APC.

He recalled that he personally

bought two American buses to

convey students to schools as a

lawmaker in constituency 1 in

Ifako-Ijaiye, and he promised to

upscale the programme if elected Chairman.

He said: “I embarked on the programme of

making buses available to our students because

I discovered that reckless Okada Riders

were frequently knocking down

students, and I know what I suffered

when I was in primary

school.

“So, if there is a way to alleviate

the suffering of the

people, make them

feel covered, since

the essence of

governance is to

meet the needs

of the people and

protect them.”

On his leadership

quality,

Hon. Fafunmi

disclosed that

the people of

Ifako-Ijaiye are

clamouring for

him to return to the government to serve

them.

He thanked those calling on him to serve

the good people of Ifako-Ijaiye, and that to a

large extent, has shown that the people do understand

the importance of good governance

because they know what I stand for.

He said: “However, if we continue the way

we are going, we are not heading in the right

direction. I just wish the stakeholders would

come together with a voice to achieve a common

goal, as the essence of local government

is to compliment the effort of the state government.”

He reiterated that his manifesto is designed

to develop human capacity, develop infrastructure,

especially in the area of school to aid

a better learning environment for the students.

“Another major focus will be on health-

Public Health Centres and the likes. In fact,

PHC will be located in all the wards for easy

access, and to handle minor ailments instead

of going to the general hospitals for such minor

treatments,” he said.

