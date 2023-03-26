Sports

My players can’t convert chances, says Peseiro

The coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has said the inability of his players to convert various chances that came their way on Friday evening caused the defeat at home against Guinea Bissau in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Despite playing at home, the Eagles lost 1-0 to their opponent, thereby dropping from the top position to second with six points from three games while their opponent now has seven points from same number of matches. In a game that was completely dominated by the three-time African Champion, the Nigerian team could not go past the Guinea Bissau goalkeeper despite creating many chances through some of their key players.

In the 56th minute, Moses Simon drew gasps from the crowd as he missed from six yards, and Mendes saved brilliantly from Victor Osimhen when the marksman was through on goal. Samuel Chukwueze blasted a couple of opportunities over the sticks and Paul Onuachu’s header flew away from goal with 12 minutes left. Speaking about the game, the Portuguese congratulated their opponent while also saying if the Super Eagles played for more minutes in the game, they would still have found it difficult to get a goal. “Firstly, congratulations to Guinea-Bissau. Secondly, we missed many goalscoring chances,” he said.

“But, I feel if we played for another hour we still wouldn’t score; sometimes it happens in football. I’m not happy of course, I’m sad with my team. But they did the max, they created many opportunities but it was a bad day.” The defeat means Jose Peseiro has now lost his last 4 games in charge of the Nigeria National team, a streak he would be hoping to stop in the reverse fixture against Guinea Bissau on Monday evening.

