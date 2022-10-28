Sports

My players gave their best, Flamingos coach hails wards

…targets win against Germany

Head coach of Nigeria’s Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere has said his players gave their best despite crashing out of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the semifinal after losing 6-5 on penalties to Colombia on Wednesday. Bankole said it was painful not to progress to the final and some of the players were genuinely devastated over the outcome of the match.

He said the players gave their best, saying it is hard to blame a team that lost a match through a penalty shootout. ” They’ve done well, we are in the semi-final, and our opponents are strong as well, it was a tough match, I always tell them that the more you go the harder it becomes, they are tough opponents. Even those that lost penalties are our specialists, that is the game of penalties.

“They gave their all, anyone can miss a penalty. They are not to be crucified, they did their best. “We will give them time to soak, then we will come up as a parent and talk to them, psyche them up and make them believe that all is not lost, we still have the 3rd place to play for,” he said in a short video. Nigeria will confront Germany in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

 

Our Reporters

