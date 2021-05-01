My predecessor’s housing projects have become den of miscreants –Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday lamented that some of the yet to be occupied housing estates built by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have become den of miscreants. Abiodun attributed this to the high price tag placed on the houses by the past administration and berated the previous government for wasting the resources of the people on projects that had no meaningful impact on the lives of the people. The governor spoke at the third Session of the 15th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Egba, Abeokuta.

The theme of the Synod is “God Our Foundation and Salvation”. Abiodun insisted that his administration in the last two years had built more houses than what any other administration had done. He said: “We are doing some housing projects in KoIjebu-Ode.

Today we have built more houses in two years in office than others have built in four to six years. “We intend to ensure that these houses are acquired by the people that need it and should be truly affordable. “When I assumed office, there were houses that were built by my predecessor that nobody bought, they have become dens of miscreants, and we said something surely must be wrong.

“If they had the good intentions of building these houses and nobody has acquired them we need to find out what has gone wrong. “We chose to uphold all the tenets of good governance and part of that is being inclusive and being participatory in governance, meaning that we take your opinions into consideration when making decisions.” Abiodun said that his administration has rehabilitated more than 300 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and increased the number of ambulances in the state from three that he inherited to 20In his charge, the Diocesan Bishop of Egbaland, Rt Revd. Emmanuel O. Adekunle, lamented the spate of killings, kidnappings and the worsening security architecture of the country. He berated President Muhammadu Buhari for surrounding himself with people who are hiding the true state of the nation from him. The cleric described those around the President as “noisy propagandists, who “transfer the blames of the misdemeanors to the former President or the opposition party.

