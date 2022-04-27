News

My Presidency will return Nigeria to your glorious era, Obi assures Adebanjo, others

The frontline Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Mr Peter Obi on Monday in Abuja assured surviving Nigeria nationalists that his Presidency will return Nigeria to the glorious era. Responding to the lamentation of the 94-year-old Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo who had bemoaned the state of Nigeria com-pared to his era as Zikist and later Awoist in the first and second republic, Obi said that those days Nigeria was producing but now they are sharing what other nations produced. Obi assured Adebanjo and other Nigerians of his age that his Presidency will be returning Nigeria to producing rather than a sharing economy.

The former Anambra State governor also noted that the country is in bad shape and requires a person with requisite experience and knowledge to save it hence his decision to join the race. One of the highlights of the conference, which featured key presidential aspirants from the South East, was the crowd shouting “Obi is our best”, “Okwute is our choice”, as he was called to speak.

 

