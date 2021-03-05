My problem with Nollywood is stereotyping –Swanky JKA

Actor, Jide Kene Achufusi (Swanky JKA) has opened up on the challenges of working in Nollywood. In an exclusive interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds, the actor revealed that among the numerous challenges of working in the Nigerian film industry, the constant stereotyping of actors tops the list.

“The biggest problem I have with Nollywood right now is stereotyping. If it Ghetto movies that is going on right now, everybody will go into Ghetto movies. If it is love and comedy, let’s go! We don’t really do we have a plan, we have a structure. It is all about the money.

“So, if I had come to Lagos before the time I did, I would probably have done more roles well and everybody else will put me on that kind of role and that usually is the case when we look at those veteran actors. We usually do not have anybody who has done a lot of things.” Recounting how the Covid-19 Lockdown affected his career post winning the AMVCA Trailblazer award. The actor revealed that it was a period for reflection and un- derstanding the indus- t r y which has proven

