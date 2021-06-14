‘My quest to help others propelled me to study law’

Ifeoluwa Esther Arowosegbe, an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was called to Bar in 2017. She speaks on her pupilage experience and other sundry issues in this chat with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

I am Ifeoluwa Esther Arowosegbe, an indigene of Osun State, Ori-Ade Local Government. I graduated from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, where I obtained my Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree. I then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2017.

Why Law?

Growing up, I had always fancied being a professional and working in a corporate organisation. This came as a result of watching my mother go to work daily.

While moving into the senior secondary class, I didn’t really like the sciences, so I moved to art class because of my love for literature. At the point of choosing my course of study, I knew it had to be law. I was drawn by the prestige, respect as well as the opportunity the profession gives to help others.

Pupilage and specialization

My pupilage journey began during my Youth Service at the Ministry of Justice, Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State. This journey opened me up to the other aspects of the legal profession, particularly criminal litigation. Being a Pupil State Counsel attached to the Director, I followed through with cases on murder, robbery and other criminal as well as civil offences.

However, I’m quite diversified as it relates to the legal profession but I’ve got special interests as it relates to the Corporate/Commercial aspect of law. Right from Senior Secondary Class, I developed strong interests for Commerce even till I got to the University and was given awards in Commercial Law.

Having to study the dynamics of business, trade as well as the Corporate world fuels me.

Justice system and judicial autonomy

The Judiciary is the third and ‘most important’ organ of government saddled with several responsibilities which includes; applying the law to specific cases, giving justice to citizens and ensuring the protection of their fundamental human rights as well as the interpretation of law and guardian of the Constitution. Interpreting the popular legal Maxim which says ‘Justice Delayed is Justice Denied’, Wikipedia explains that ‘if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available but not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no remedy at all’.

It is however unfortunate that this is the fate of many seeking justice in Nigerian courts. Litigants in several cases, due to the delay in the dispensation of justice, often experience effluxion of time which would have overtaken the course of action and this make judgements become useless and unenforceable.

It should be noted that a society where there is delay in the dispensation of justice cannot progress much and such can even regress into self help, fight for the survival of the fittest which can ultimately lead to anarchy.

This decline in the judiciary has been fueled by several factors which includes: corrupt practices entrenched in the system in form of bribery, as well as the neglect and misconduct by officials. Also, congestion of cases in the courts is a chief factor when it comes to delay in the dispensation of justice.

The cases filed are usually much more and at a rate, in excess, of what the judges can handle within a reasonable time. Political interference in form of maneuvering and manipulating the process of justice has also clogged the wheel of quick dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

The recent clamour for autonomy in the justice system is to guarantee and ensure her efficiency and independence. It is noteworthy that lack of financial autonomy in the judiciary has made it difficult to have control over her funds, thereby compelling her to be at the mercy of the Executive arm of government. Implementation of this financial autonomy would help with budgeting, welfare and the overall improvement of the judiciary.

Disparities in application of law

The Nigerian Legal System is divided into sub-systems which is made up of various laws in force both at the Federal and State levels. Although the Criminal Law in all states of the Federation are similar, there are some differences in the laws applicable in the Southern and Northern states.

In Procedural matters, the law applicable in the South is the Criminal Procedure Act and in the North, the Criminal Procedure Code applies. However, in 2015, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) was enacted due to the contempt the criminal justice system had faced in Nigeria.

The CPA and CPC were repealed due to the fact that they were regarded as ‘obsolete, lax and out of step with regards to democratic and modern trends’.

The ACJA has merged two major provisions of the two major Criminal Justice Legislations in Nigeria that is the CPC and CPA and preserves the existing criminal procedures as well as introducing new provisions that enhances the justice system in Nigeria and help with filling the gaps observed with the repealed laws.

With the emergence of the ACJA, it is noteworthy that there is still no uniformity governing Criminal Law and procedure in Nigeria. There are still disparities in the operation and application of the law.

The CPA and CPC have been in use for over a century and as such, stakeholders still find it difficult to adjust to the new law. Therefore, there is a need to have consistent trainings on the ACJA for all the Officials and stakeholders in the Criminal Justice system and this includes Judges too as this would further ensure the implementation of the Act.

Best approach for debt recovery

In Nigeria, debt recovery is a procedure every person has to be conversant with, not only for those in business but even for investors as well. Owing of debt in Nigeria is a civil wrong and the law has provided the process and procedure to recover such debt.

First of all, self-help should never be resorted to as this can backfire and open up the creditor to incurring legal liability. As such, violence of any kind should not be the response when it comes to debt recovery.

Thefirstlawfulmethod of debt recoveryisto followtheprocedureagreedonbybothpartiesintheir agreement. Thisiswhyitisnecessarythatforevery transaction, anagreementshouldbedraftedwhich wouldincludeaclausefordebtrecovery. Thismakes both parties liable to follow what has been written in their agreement which may include arbitration or Alternative Dispute Resolution.

If there is no agreement, or there is no clause on debt recovery, the creditor can make a demand by writing a letter of demand. This letter would include details of both parties in the transaction, the amount of money owed, the due date of payment ( at least 7 days from the date the letter is being written), and the details of the next steps the Creditor word take if the debtor refuses to comply.

If the debtor refuses to comply, the next step is summary judgement. Summary judgement is a fast approach to recover debt especially when the debt is undisputed or has been admitted by some sort of communication such as writing of letters or issuance of cheques. This procedure simply implies that judgement would be obtained ‘summarily’ without going through the whole process of a full trial.

For this to happen, the sum of debt must be precise and ascertained and the creditor must also believe that the debtor does not have any defence to the sum claimed. This can only be proven by the submission of necessary documents as required by the court.

As such, for recovery of debt especially when it comes to investors, due diligent is first required. This can be followed by letters of demand and then summary judgement can be enforced against the debtor after all the necessary prerequisites have been followed. Future Ambition In the Legal Profession, I desire to become a Legal Consultant/Advisor in the Corporate Bodies and the Government

