‘My quest to serve humanity pushed me to study law’

Ayomide Olanrewaju hailed from Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State. Olanrewaju, who obtained his LL.B from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, was called to Bar in 2018. He told JOHN CHIKEZIE how his journey into the law profession began

Background

My name is Ayomide Olanrewaju. I am a legal practitioner and I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria. I had both Primary and Secondary education in Lagos.

I’m from Ilesha West Local Government Area, Osun State. I bagged my Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) in 2017 from the Afe Babalola University, after which I attended the Nigeria Law School, Lagos, to get my Barrister at Law (B.L) in 2018.

I have also attended educational courses both in arbitration and advocacy. Apart from the practice of law, I engage in community service programs on a series of occasions too.

Why Law?

The choice of becoming a lawyer has always been a profession of choice from childhood, seeing lawyers in their beautiful wigs and gown is the highlight for me and the way they have been addressed in the society.

Growing up and joining the law school, I became aware that becoming a legal practitioner is not just about the wig and gown but becoming a problem solver to many real-life issues which cut across governance, education, marital and so many more.

Specialisation

Law is a diverse area and it has a lot of interest areas in it, some of which have not started in Nigeria in full capacity yet. However, the area that captures my interest is intellectual property and information technology. I love the art of creativity and innovation, which is the new currency in the world today. It doesn’t go down well with me when someone’s effort and work is being infringed upon. So, I always want to be an advocate to protect one’s innovations because it a scarce commodity both off and on the internet space.

What is your evaluation of the Nigerian justice system in terms of dispensation of justice and its independence?

My evaluation of the Nigerian justice system in terms of dispensation of justice and its independence is that it is still a work in progress that needs continuous efforts from every quarter of government and citizens. There is a lot put in place to improve the justice system for its beneficiaries which includes; increasing the number of judges in different jurisdictions, improving the funding of the judicial staff, and innovating the online hearing of judicial proceedings. Still, there is a lot that needs to be done because the judiciary is not just the last hope of the common man but it is seen as the greatest hope of the common man, hence, it needs to live up to expectations.

What is your legal stand on the approach by federal government in tackling #ENDSARS protesters which involves freezing of accounts, arrests and arraignment?

In regards to the issues of #ENDSARS protests and its aftermath, the government of the day has not handled the situation well. This has made citizens not to trust some of the promises it made during that period.

The act to freeze an innocent citizen’s account without any form of preliminary investigations or being invited for some questioning is illegal. I believe the Chief Law officer needs to advise the government of the day properly on some of its recent actions.

Does the law justify the parading of suspects before trial in court?

The law is clear under our Consti-tution, every suspect is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty, this simply means they should be entitled to every benefit of a citizen such as a right of fair hearing, right to bail if the offence charged for is seen not to be a capital offence.

Hence, he or she should enjoy the bail with lesser terms attach to it. The act of parading suspects before trial is unknown to law.

Future ambition

My ambition as a child is always to become a Legal Practitioner. Now, I am one already, I just want to be excellent in the professional space and other areas in which I will venture into in years to come.

