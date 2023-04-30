My Re-Election, Challenge For Bigger National Assignment – Tunji-Ojo

A head of his birthday celebration billed for tomorrow, the lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West in the National Assembly, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed delight in celebrating his birthday on Workers Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the giant strides of Nigerian workers in national development.

The lawmaker, who expressed appreciation to the people of the constituency for ensuring his re-election to the Green Chamber in a constituency where many placed zoning over performance, stated that his re-election is a platform for pursuing higher national assignments.

Tunji-Ojo stated this in his office in Abuja on Saturday. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who is said to have become the poster boy for quality representation in Nigeria following his impressive record in the outgoing 9th Assembly, averred that his re-election was a massive vote of confidence, as he polled 90 percent of the total votes cast in the February 2023 election.

Tunji-Ojo, who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), attributed his electoral victory to the raised bar of performance and has already been tapped as the Director General of the Campaign Council of a front-runner for the House of Representatives speakership favourite, Hon. Tajudeen Abass