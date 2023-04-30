News Sunday Magazine

My Re-Election, Challenge For Bigger National Assignment – Tunji-Ojo

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

A head of his birthday celebration billed for tomorrow, the lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West in the National Assembly, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed delight in celebrating his birthday on Workers Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the giant strides of Nigerian workers in national development.

The lawmaker, who expressed appreciation to the people of the constituency for ensuring his re-election to the Green Chamber in a constituency where many placed zoning over performance, stated that his re-election is a platform for pursuing higher national assignments.

Tunji-Ojo stated this in his office in Abuja on Saturday. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who is said to have become the poster boy for quality representation in Nigeria following his impressive record in the outgoing 9th Assembly, averred that his re-election was a massive vote of confidence, as he polled 90 percent of the total votes cast in the February 2023 election.

Tunji-Ojo, who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), attributed his electoral victory to the raised bar of performance and has already been tapped as the Director General of the Campaign Council of a front-runner for the House of Representatives speakership favourite, Hon. Tajudeen Abass

Bukola

Related Articles
News

2023: DSS pledges rancour-free general elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged its readiness to ensure a free, fair and credible 2023 general election, devoid of rancour, anarchy. Accordingly, the secret service has sought the partnership and support of civil society organisations (CSOs), and other relevant stakeholders, to achieve the desired objective. The Director General State Services (DGSS), Mr. […]
News

Police Commission suspends alleged killer Police officer

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, said it has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi (AP/no 134901), who allegedly shot and killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in Aja area of Lagos State. Spokesperson for the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who conveyed this in a statement, noted that the suspension was […]
News

Zelensky: Europe acted too late to stop Russian invasion

Posted on Author Reporter

  A few hours ago, Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a late-night address to the European Council summit in Brussels. He outlined Russia’s destruction and damage to his country, and thanked Europe for uniting in their support for Ukraine. Then, in his characteristic forthright style, he told European leaders that they had acted too late […]

Leave a Comment