My recommendations helped FG in tackling banditry, B’Haram –Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti

Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, Afuntade 1, the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti is the outgoing Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers; he assumed the two- year term chairmanship position on August 1, 2019 and his tenure ends on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Oba Alabi spoke with selected Journalists at his valedictory service. ADEWUMI ADEMIJU brings excerpts..

How would you describe traditional institution in Ekiti State under your leadership?

My tenure as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council Traditional Rulers has positively impacted on the traditional rulers, the state and Federal Government as I never took or use my appointment for self-aggrandizement but to serve the people.

Traditional rulers are known to be closer to their various communities as custodians of culture; going by this it is believed that they can perform enormous roles in tackling security challenges confronting the nation. How well did you attempt this under your watch?

At the state level shortly before I became the chairman of traditional council, insecurity was a major problem the whole country was facing. The Council of Obas under my leadership took an appraisal of the situation in Ekiti as soon as I came into office.

This was to enable us to find a way out of the crises. After the appraisal we presented a position paper to the Governor. We were able to identify areas which were prone to insecurity in the state and we gave useful recommendations and suggestions on how to stem the notorious act of kidnapping and other criminalities in Ekiti State. Our efforts helped in no small measure to stabilize Ekiti State.

Our activities were not limited to the state alone; our activities were seriously felt at the regional level.

For instance, there was a regional security meeting in Ibadan on September 15, 2019 because the insecurity at that time was unparalleled, it was there I delivered a speech which was applauded by those at the conference which included traditional rulers in the Western Region, State Governors, Inspector General of Police, security agents and eminent personalities. I made recommendations on behalf of Ekiti Obas on how to check the problems. Part of my recommendations included the ways to stop the influx and infiltration of foreigners into Nigeria.

I advocated that the ECOWAS Protocol of free movement of people and goods should not be implemented at the expense of the security interest of Nigeria. I remember recommending several measures including the temporary closure of our borders to reduce or put an end to the influx of foreigners who were entering Nigeria with sophisticated weapons particularly from Libya.

I equally recommended a disarmament policy of arms from unauthorised hands, especially small arms and light weapons. Shortly after the summit I was not surprised that most of my recommendation were approved and utilised which led to a reduction in banditry in many areas in the country. At that time, the border closure led to a drop in arms proliferation and the influx of foreigners with their sophisticated weapons to Nigeria.

Was there also any move by the traditional council to collaborate with the governors in the South West to ensure the vibrancy and functionality of Amotekun for security purpose in the zone?

In furtherance of the need for security in the South West zone of Nigeria, the governors in the region came together for the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network code named Amotekun. I was there with others when Amotekun Security Outfit was launched on January 9, 2020 in Ibadan.

The Ooni of Ife and the Alare of Are Ekiti were also present on this historic occasion. It will be recalled that when Amotekun was launched, there was a lot of opposition to the concept.

The Federal Government and some politicians elsewhere were strongly opposed to the formation for one reason or the other but I was vociferous in my support for the formation and we were able to assuage the fears of those antagonists of Amotekun. Today Amotekun has come to stay.

At the end Amotekun was launched in Ekiti State and has been curtailing criminal elements pervading Ekiti State and most of the South West zone. I was at the National Council of Traditional Rulers where I represented my colleagues very well at several meetings.

At a point 12 of us were selected throughout the country to brainstorm on national security issues, I thank the Ooni of Ife who gave me the opportunity to present a powerful speech on behalf of the South-Western Zone before the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I spoke extensively on how Nigeria could be secured from the plethora of activities of bandits and Boko Haram. The people there including Mr. President were very delighted, some of the recommendations had been put into use by the Federal Government.

The state at a time witnessed some communal/ chieftaincy clashes; what roles did traditional rulers play in nipping them in the bud?

I can boldly say that my tenure as Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ekiti State brought great improvement in settling communal and chieftaincy disputes to the extent that court actions on such disputes were minimised.

Several cases of communal disputes were referred to the Council during my tenure and we were able to adjudicate over all these and made suggestions and recommendations to the government.

Our recommendations were accepted by the state government. That’s why we have little or no communal disputes in our state today. There were no major communal wars or crisis in most parts of Ekiti State for the greater part of my tenure.

Recently, some traditional rulers in the state were abducted; what role did the council play especially in curtailing future occurrences?

When some of our Obas became victims of kidnappers we did our best using traditional means and modern methods to seek their release.

We thank the Governor for rising up to the occasion and those Obas were saved. I equally wish to thank my colleague Kabiyesis throughout the state for our unity of purpose and support for monarchs that were victims of these criminal elements.

The state government is constructing a chamber for traditional rulers, what benefit would it be to the royal fathers?

It’s on welfare of traditional rulers. For the first time in the history of Ekiti State the foundation of modern chamber for traditional rulers was laid two months after my assumption of office as Council Chairman.

The office buildings are now in the final stages of completion by the contractor. This modern chamber includes big and befitting hall for traditional rulers’ meetings, conference rooms, offices and other facilities for our monarchs and supporting staff of the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs.

This is unprecedented and it is a legacy project for my tenure which will stand the test of time. I thank the Governor Mr Kayode Fayemi for this initiative and members of his government, especially the Secretary to the State Government Mr Biodun Oyebanji and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Biodun Omoleye.

Outbreak of COVID- 19 was a global challenge; how did monarchs in the state complement government’s efforts in controlling the disease?

The COVID-19 era was a terrible period for the whole world as the world seemed not to be ready for the deadly virus.

Traditional rulers under my leadership rose to the occasion in Ekiti State and joined hands with government in sensitising our communities on the need to obey the COVID- 19 protocols.

We enforced the washing of hands, social distancing, wearing of nose masks and reporting cases to the nearest COVID-19 centres for appropriate action. We made major sacrifices during that period, we calmed down our people as we could not celebrate festivals because of the pandemic.

The roles of Ekiti monarchs and cooperation of our subjects and the commitment of government were factors that mitigated the pandemic in the state

When you emerged as the Chairman of the state traditional council, you experienced resentment by some prominent Obas which attracted intervention of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; even at that some of these monarchs didn’t still attend your valedictory?

We are all together, all Obas are prominent. Let me emphasise this, every Oba is very important in his own right and in his domain and no Oba has the power to lord himself over another Oba. The world is very dynamic and a strong dog cannot guard two compounds at a time.

The little distraction I had when I became the chairman of the council of traditional rulers only strengthened me and I am glad that we were all able to overcome. It must be noted that the traditional institution is not a labour union, it is not an association for a few.

During my tenure, monarchs were able to express themselves freely during statutory meetings without inhibition or encumbrances which contributed to my success as the chairman.

Whoever succeeds me must support the government, must be unquestionably loyal to the government, traditional institution is not a political party, a group of Obas cannot lord it over others or exhibit any form of antagonism to their colleague Obas or government.

The Traditional Council is a creation of the law to advise the government on policy formulation; we should therefore operate within this mandate.

What’s your notion about the traditional institution in the country?

The traditional institution is a vehicle for attaining peace, progress, security and development throughout Nigeria. In this era of plethora of security challenges, government should empower traditional rulers to mitigate the problem of insecurity throughout Nigeria since they are very close to the grassroots. By so doing, our country will be a better place to live in.

