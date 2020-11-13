My reinstatement, an act of God – Ogundipe

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday described his reinstatement three months after his suspension as an act of God and victory for Nigerian University System. Ogundipe was suspended by the Federal Government along the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, following the setting up of a Special Panel to investigate the protracted face-off between the council and the university management. He was reinstated yesterday by the President Muhammadu Buhari following the approval of the recommendations of the Special Investigation Pan- el, which recommended the reinstatement of the Vice-Chancellor and dissolution of the Council.

While addressing the university workers and other stakeholders, who thronged the university’s Senate foyer yesterday, to formally welcome him back on campus, Ogundipe, who was full of praises to God, thanked President Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed; as well as the workers, students, parents and members of the public for standing for what he described as the truth, fairness and justice while the imbroglio lasted.

He, however, pointed out that UNILAG was bigger than any individual no matter how highly placed, urging the members of staff to always pursue collective, rather than personal interests.

Like this: Like Loading...