News

My reinstatement, an act of God – Ogundipe

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday described his reinstatement three months after his suspension as an act of God and victory for Nigerian University System. Ogundipe was suspended by the Federal Government along the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, following the setting up of a Special Panel to investigate the protracted face-off between the council and the university management. He was reinstated yesterday by the President Muhammadu Buhari following the approval of the recommendations of the Special Investigation Pan- el, which recommended the reinstatement of the Vice-Chancellor and dissolution of the Council.

While addressing the university workers and other stakeholders, who thronged the university’s Senate foyer yesterday, to formally welcome him back on campus, Ogundipe, who was full of praises to God, thanked President Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed; as well as the workers, students, parents and members of the public for standing for what he described as the truth, fairness and justice while the imbroglio lasted.

He, however, pointed out that UNILAG was bigger than any individual no matter how highly placed, urging the members of staff to always pursue collective, rather than personal interests.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N700m fraud: Court adjourns APC guber candidate, others’ trial to July 7

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The ongoing trial of a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others at a Federal High Court, Benin, Edo state capital, in a N700 million suit brought against them yesterday suffered a setback as the court adjourned sitting to July 7 for further hearing. The absence of the […]
News

Trump amplifies Kamala Harris ‘birther’ theory

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump says he has heard Democratic running mate Kamala Harris “doesn’t qualify” to serve as US vice-president, amplifying a fringe legal theory critics decry as racist. Ms Harris was born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother in Oakland, California, on October 20, 1964. But a constitutional law professor has questioned her […]
News

Igbo group tackles EFCC over seizure of properties in Abia

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A group, under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday condemned the recent sealing up of buildings and properties in Abia State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu, the President and Secretary of the group, Goodluck Ibem and Kanice Igwe, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: