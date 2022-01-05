News

My relationship with Dickson cordial, says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said he has a cordial relationship with his immediate predecessor, Seriake Dickson. He said this when Dickson paid him a visit at Sampuo. The governor said: “I decided to go down this memory lane because a lot of things are happening just to underscore the relationship that I have enjoyed with my brother, friend, compatriot and leader till now that I’m governor.” According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Diri said Dickson is a political strategist.

The statement said: “My predecessor has always been instrumental in my political successes. My first elected position as member of the National Assembly was achieved under the leadership of Dickson. “Dickson and I have known each other long before the creation of Bayelsa State (in 1996). We had been involved in Ijaw activism in Port Harcourt (Rivers State) and later served in other adminis- trations in the state. “Like he (Dickson) rightly mentioned, it is only in one administration both of us did not serve in this state. And we never knew he would become governor but because that was his destiny, it came to pass.

“The kind of relationship we share is cherished by both of us. I recall when we were looking for who to contest the house of reps seat for our party. While I was busy looking for the right person outside, he was in his office doing same thing. “Finally, he decided and told me that those around him have pointed to my direction to represent Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma federal constituency. That was how I started the journey to the National Assembly.”

 

