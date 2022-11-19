News

My remakes on Odili misinterpreted – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

POLS (pix: obi)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has said he was misinterpreted in his remarks about former governor of Rivers State Dr. Peter Odili, when he visited the state last Thursday to commission a project.

Obi, in a statement by the Obi-Datti media office, explained that Dr. Odili is an alumnus of his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, but graduated ahead of him.

The former Anambra State governor said he couldn’t have said that Odili was his classmate, stating that his comment was that the former Rivers governor “was a great footballer in my school that we all cherished and had good memories of his football exploits when we entered the school.

“I was in CKC from 1973 to 1978 and Dr. Peter Odili left before I entered the school. He was such a fabulous footballer whose image still loomed large even in our time, especially when my primary school was very close to CKC.

“The truth is that the primary school I attended, Santa Maria School/Holy Trinity School were both owned by the same Catholic Church that owns Christ the King, CKC, Onitsha.

“In fact both primary schools were feeder schools to the CKC and a large number of pupils that passed through them ended up in CKC for secondary education.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

