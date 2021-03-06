News

My role in alleged trafficking case –Suspect

A suspected accomplice in a case of alleged trafficking of a newborn has explained the role he allegedly played in the case involving a widow and the prime suspect. In a confessional statement he was said to have made to detectives investigating the matter, the suspect, one Egwim, was said to have confessed to being privy to the alleged trafficking of the infant that has formed the basis of an investigation by detectives. Already, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has dragged the 43-year old widow before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court over allegation of trafficking of an eight month-old baby.

Specifically, the IGP accused the defendant, one Stella NdidiAmaka Ekwerekwu, of falsely presenting the baby to her late husband, Victor Ekwerekwu, as theirs, thereby committing an offence that is contrary to section 27 (1) of the Child’s Right Act (2003), and punishable under section 27 (2)(b) of the same act. Charged alongside the prime suspect is her alleged accomplice, who is said to be at large. In a three-count (amended) charge dated February 1, 2021, filed by GJ Ayanna (Esq.}, and marked FCT/ HC/NY/CR/77/2020, the police chief said the offence was committed sometime in October, 2019.

