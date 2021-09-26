My shoemaking job doesn’t allow me be a slay queen –Jumoke Edun

It would not be wrong to say that Edun’s family came to conquer the entertainment and fashion world. While Denrele Edun is a superstar Television host, his younger sisters, Ronke and Jumoke, are wowing fans with their skill in fashion and shoemaking. Jumoke Edun is one of the very few young women, who found their passion in a male-dominated career. As a female cobbler and founder of Rani AJ shoes brand, she says making shoes became her passion when she could not handle looking for white collar job for too long. Added to being a shoemaker, the Mass Communication graduate from the Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo State, has tried her skills in acting and even dreamt of being an air hostess before making fabulous shoes stole her heart. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks on her career part and what it is like growing up with an elder brother like Denrele

It’s not easy to see a young lady decide to be a cobbler. What inspired you to go into making shoes?

I have always looked beyond the whitecollar jobs and I don’t have the mindset of being an employee. So, I wanted to look for a need and fill it up, that may eventually be the big break. So, I went through the skill acquisition list and ticked shoe making, considering the fact that I love shoes.

And that was how I went from basic to advance, and from advance to being a shoemaker. I had given up several times on shoemaking but salaried jobs usually pushed me back. In between running the business, I did some salary jobs. But anytime my boss messed me up at work, I would resign and pick up my business again. It happened like thrice before I finally settled down to my business.

While growing up as a child, did you have the normal dream every young person had which is wishing to be a doctor when they grow up?

While growing up, I always wanted to be either a newscaster, Air hostess or an actress. That’s super different.

How come you did not pursue the air hostess dream or go into acting, when you have a brother with connections?

I did chase the acting and air hostess dream but it really didn’t define a hand work. I love money and I am business oriented. Having a Career and a business are two different things. And even how tedious the handwork is, it makes you also create time personally for yourself.

Have you ever been criticized or looked down on because you are a female cobbler?

A lot! I love digging in dirt and I hated when people told me that it wasn’t a proper career for a lady but mostly, I found it comforting and learning what is real. Nigerians reactions to women in maledominated fields are gradually changing. Nigerians are now accepting and respecting women in male dominated fields. You needed to see the way people hold me in high esteem, when I showcase what I produce or when I introduce myself as a female shoemaker, at a gathering. That is the part of the profession that I love the most.

Your elder brother wears the most complicated kind of shoes. Have you ever made a shoe for him that he wears and where did he wear it to?

I haven’t designed shoe for him yet but I am currently working on it.

Is it tedious meeting his taste in fashion?

It is very ted i o u s meeting his taste. For now, it’s just the basics am focusing on to get his attention.

Tell us a little about growing up with an energetic brother like Denrele.

Older siblings play an important role in the lives of their younger siblings. Older brothers are like sweet but sour candy that you can’t get enough of. They tease you and may drive you crazy but they will also protect and love you. Denrele takes the brunt of parenting. His parenting skills are top notch. Let me go ahead and list some: He is very strict, taught me how to be patient; he taught me chivalry; how to be tough; I look to him to be accountable; his personal stylist (Sometimes) and I miss this part a lot because life is occupying some extra space; he teaches me compassion; he is a shoulder to cry on; when I finished m y s e c – ondary school, he immediately e n ro l l e d me at NOBEL school where I learnt how to be a designer.

Denrele is a role model and a teacher. He was shockingl a teacher at my primary school-Kiddies Kollege and was super loved by his students. Oh well, I still have that picture, very funny.

Did your parents support you when you said you want to develop your talent in making shoes?

Yes, my parents are in support. Funny enough, it was my dad’s money that I even used for part payment to start learning.

Making shoes has its challenges. Sometimes, you can hammer your finger or glue your shirt. What other challenges does it come with that are not funny?

There is no career that does not come with its own challenges. I enjoy fixing long nails to slay (awon ti cardi B) lol. It saddens me to say, I don’t anymore because all I do is just wrap my natural nails and paint them. Honestly, I think I like it. So, there is a change there for new things and growth and I chose to grow.

So, I give shoemaking all of me and it gives me back a different, new woman that I never even imagined I could turn out to be. It’s like give and take with yourself.

Shoemaking is time consuming and labour intensive. I want to reach a wide audience but there a lot of frustrations, findings, shipping leathers, fabric lining, shoe last, waxed polyester cord in between. It’s not an easy job. And added to all, you also encounter a lot of failures too. But we will get there.

Some of my future plans is that I would love to teach shoe making (trying to follow my brother’s footsteps) better than making shoes because I would have time to SLAY like a fashionista.

I feel like I’ve been making shoes for so long. So, I can build myself a platform to teach others. I’d love to teach bespoke shoemaking because I feel that bespoke shoes aren’t the goal for many shoemakers. I feel that they provide a platform for everyone to create new shoes in their own style which will open new potential doors to styles we haven’t encountered yet.

What challenges have you encountered making shoes in Nigeria’s harsh economy?

There are so many challenges. Unavailability of soft loans, high cost of materials, constant power failure, tax rate and the preference of Nigerians for foreign products. Just imagine Nigerian Customs holding my goods. I like working with calfskin.

It comes from a living animal which is always different depending on the animal you take it from and the part you take it from. Even with my years of experience, it is always a challenging task. Animal skin is different from other materials because it is at its worst form when it is first delivered, compared to other materials that are already at their best state when they arrive.

When I work with leather, the material gets better and better the more I work with it in the process of creating shoes. No matter how far innovations in textiles have come these days, I believe they are yet to produce a material that works its way backward in terms of quality compared to other elements.

How big is the dream you have for your shoe business?

As a small business owner, you may have dreams of your company becoming the next Amazon or Apple, or you might be content making a splash in your local community.

Either way, you may wonder how you can make it against large companies that seem to have the people and resources to do the things you can’t do. Just because your business is small, that doesn’t mean you can’t think big. Step No. 1 is to recognize that a larger business is not necessarily your competition. Identifying and focusing on your niche also lets you work to your strengths and develop market expertise and loyalty.

Put your efforts into innovating. One way to innovate an industry is to find a problem that most businesses are ignoring. “Don’t be afraid to solve the hard problems that everyone else avoids. “There is a lot of money to be made when you’re the first person to fix something.” Plan for growth:If you think big, you have to anticipate expansion.

That might mean having some general plans in place for taking on more employees, setting up checklists and procedures to ensure quality control, and investing in products and equipment that will grow with you. It takes an independent streak and a do-it-yourself attitude to start your own business, but that doesn’t mean you have to do everything on your own.

For example, partnering with a business that handles a specific task and sharing the profits lets you keep your focus on what you do best while getting a big project done. Thanks to modern technology, you can even harness the power of the crowd to fund your business or specific products. It’s very well detailed on how big my shoe making dream is.

What other passion do you have aside shoe?

A home craft business isn’t for everyone but it’s a nice way to generate some extra income and at the same time, receive accolades for the beautiful creations.

It has always been my passion to educate and give a platform of how important hand work plays into the future. I have learnt a lot of minorities who feel that their voices won’t be heard and think it won’t make a difference if they have a hand work or not.

I plan on continuing to get the word out that no job is feminine so far you have passion for it. To be a fully developed cobbler, you have to understand how and more importantly the goals set for yourself.

Alongside shoe making, I also sell Lingerie and my IG page is @1111_unparalleled and also thinking of selling hair (that’s still in thought). Making crafts and building an inventory can be time consuming but very productive.

Like I said, it’s one of my passion to educate and give a platform reaching a wide audience. I will go over to Girls schools, teach Graduates, and undergraduates how to make shoes.

About how important having a handwork is. The end results of how hand works plays in the future starts now. People like us need a voice to speak and fight for us from the government.

A peep into OOJ couture’s style debut

Everyday, new fashion designers emerge to add to the increasing style demand. All the way from South South Nigeria, Esan-west local government, Edo State, is Onobun Joshua Osemekhian with a unique touch. Osemekhian said that he established his fashion line, OOJ couture in 2019 after he could not contain his burning passion to create lovely designs.

“I discovered my passion for fashion and styling back in my university days when I began watching fashion shows and paying much attention to fashion magazines.

This began to forge my fashion lifestyle; I’d style myself to school regularly and end up getting a lot of admirations not only from students but from lecturers as well.

This boosted my drive and passion even more, that I began nurturing the idea of birthing a fashion brand in the near future and I’m glad it has become a full blown reality.”

Speaking about the kind of fashion Nigerians love, OOJ couture CEO said that he will rate Nigerian fashion 100%.

“I would rate Nigeria fashion style a hundred percent, Fashion is our way of life in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Nigeria has been recognized worldwide not only for its beautiful textiles and garments but also the fashion designers who create these lovely attires and how they are able to combine urban and afrocentric attires,”he said.

The designer who holds a B.SC in Agricultural Science and currently studying for his Master’s in Agricultural Science poured out his creativity in this selected collection of recent designs

