My single, Faaji, started off as a joke – Equation Billonz

Adam Efiong Ephraim, popularly known by his stage name, Equation Billonz (EQB), is a fast-rising multi-talented Nigerian artiste. Born and based in the UK, Equation Billonz, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, talks about the Nigerian music industry, his singles, ‘Faaji’, ‘Nowadays’, ‘Swing My Way’ and ‘Benz’. He also bares his mind on fake lifestyle.

Tell us, who really is Equation Billionz?

I’m a recording artist from the Uk promoting my music in Nigeria. From Kent/London

Why did you adopt the name Equation Billionz?

Equation was a name that never had a meaning before but now it has a deeper meaning. Equations are normally balanced and I believe that everything in life should be balanced also, such as good wealth, health, kindness etc.

As a young boy growing up, you’ve had a passion for drama, football and music, which has taken the front seat as a career for you. Tell us how it all began?

It started with football but as I got older I started diverting into music although I was doing the two simultaneously. But in the end music took over. I also did drama as well where I had main roles in plays etc. If an opportunity arises I would like to be involved in acting in a movie soon.

You started playing football at a very young age, and later played as left wing back. In 2015, you attended the Liverpool Youth Academy and were awarded a certificate of merit. Tell us your experience. Why did you stop?

I started to get into music more and realised where my destiny was going to be. It occurred to me that music was just going to be more of a career prospect than football. It can be like that sometimes. It was a good experience playing with a club you support. It was a dream come true; to be a part of such a wonderful set up like Liverpool is something I can’t ever forget. Sometimes I wish I could do it again!

You were a big fan of UK rap and artists such as Skepta and Stormzy as well as Kano. Today, ‘Afro-fusion’ has taken over. How did it happen?

Yes, I do Afro-fusion. I fuse other sounds with Afro to make it a global sound. And secondly it hasn’t really taken over too much because there are still sounds that resonate with me from the UK as well that I will be bringing back…

Tell us about your first single ‘Faaji’. What is the inspiration behind it?

I was in the studio with a couple of friends and my producer and we were just having fun experimenting with different sounds and we came out with ‘Faaji’. It wasn’t even supposed to be the original song. It started off as a joke o. lol.

In 2019, you were invited to Atlanta where you were able to meet with ‘A’ list artists such as Bobby Valentino and Tony Terry. Tell us your experience?

When you meet people of such a high profile it really boosts your confidence talking to others and really engaging with them enables you to talk about yourself as well. It was a wonderful time for me and I’m back in the states real soon as well!

Also, what were the ideas behind your singles ‘Nowadays’, featuring Teni Makanaki, and ‘Swing My Way’?

‘Nowadays’ was just the concept about a toxic relationship where the partner in question doesn’t respond to messages or calls anymore. Pretty dope song though. The idea behind the song ‘Swing My Way’ was that I am telling a girl to stop acting up and show her true love for me by telling her ‘I know she wanna swing my way’.

In ‘Jeje’, you seem to have found a way to blend Yoruba language with pidgin…

It just allows me to connect with the Nigerian community on a street level. They can relate to a lot of pidgin and language that I tap into also. It is important to relate with people.

From ‘Jeje’ to ‘Autè (Authentic)’… What is so ‘authentic’ about it?

‘Jeje’ and ‘Aute’ come with a catchy vibe, both in the hook and verses. Haha… ‘Aute’ was just a sick project made for real. The melody was just spot on and really enjoyable.

Your latest single ‘Benz’ is getting rave reviews. What is the one unique thing about ‘Benz’?

When you listen to the lyrics for ‘Benz’ you will understand why it’s such a banger. It’s unique in its own way.

How has it been generally?

Life is good. We thank God every day for sure.

Any plans for marriage yet? Why?

I don’t know if I see myself getting married to be honest and even if I did it wouldn’t be anytime soon lol. I want children though 100%, so we’ll have to see.

You don’t see yourself getting married anytime soon, why?

I don’t really know, to be honest. It might change later on but I feel like I want children but not to be married. That’s just how I feel as of now, but as I said, we will have to see. Also, I am 18, so I’m not even thinking about marriage now.

Have you been embarrassed? What happened?

I can’t remember, probably, a primary school moment that’s stuck in my memory somewhere. Lol.

Any regrets?

Nope. I don’t regret things because if you don’t do it or try something out how are you ever gonna know how to move in another instance. You just have to keep pushing and live in the present, not the past.

How have you been able to stay out of scandals?

I drink water and mind my business really. I’m not really in the mix, I just wanna make good music.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today?

It is full of huge talents and upcoming talents. So I wish everybody the best for now and in the future. Great hit makers too. I look forward to working with some Nigerian artists.

Tell us some of the Nigerian artists that you look forward to working with.

Rema Wizkid and Burna Boy are people I’m really excited about.

Why?

Their sounds are unique in their own way, and I can’t wait to add a UK flex with a Nigerian flex alongside it.

Last Friday, you had a live performance at Bature’s Brewery Jam, tell us your experience?

It was a great experience, the crowd really engaged with me and it was amazing seeing many flashlights with the spotlight on me. It was a great experience for me. Life is good!

What is your opinion about fake life?

I don’t watch other people, to be honest. As long as people are happy they can do what they like, as long as my name doesn’t come in the mix up… lol.

Any plans for an album this year?

Potentially could be dropping a project. I could be dropping a single again. Who knows, you’ll have to find out soon enough. I know what I’m doing though (laughing).

Like this: Like Loading...