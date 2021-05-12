My single, Not A Man, an affirmation of God’s goodness – Oseghale

For the celebrated Nigerian gospel singer, minister and songwriter, Mercy Oseghale, music means more than entertainment. It is, significantly, a veritable medium for spreading the gospel. Her latest single, “Not A Man”, which was released last month, is an affirmation of the goodness of God, and it aims to encourage everyone that no matter what you are going through, “God is not a man, He will take care of your issues.” In an interview with New Telegraph Oseghale, who hails from Igbodo in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, said her personal dealing with God is in the kind of lyrics she writes.

She described herself as a pastor and music minister, adding that she has a new slogan, which is ‘Promoting Jesus through music’. “Basically, everything we do in the music ministry is to promote Jesus. The popular slogan with me is, ‘If Jesus is not lifted up, count me out.’ And that has really helped me in the kind of lyrics I write. My personal dealing with God is in the kind of lyrics I write. If you look at’ Idinma’, it is the story of creation, how everything was void and God spoke and everything became normal.

“My latest single, ‘Not A Man, is an affirmation of the goodness of God that even when things look like they are going upside-down, especially in this nation where there is so much security problem, if we look up to God, I am sure our heart will not be afraid.”

‘Not A Man’, she further stated, is a song of consolidation to tell you that “even when everything around you fails, so long as He that is on the throne whose name is Jehovah is still there, you are safe. ‘Not A Man’ was drawn from the scripture, in Numbers, that says, ‘God is not a man that he should lie, neither the son of man that He should repent.’ Has he spoken it? Will he not bring it to pass? So, when you look at that word, and the lyrics of the song, it says, ‘His words are yea and amen.’

What it means is that He is the beginning; He is the end. You know, He is the owner of yesterday, the owner of today, the owner of tomorrow. There is nothing in between Him. When He starts, He starts; when He ends, He ends nobody can question Him. “So, ‘Not A Man’ is an affirmation of the nature of God. Man can fail; your husband can fail; your wife can fail; your children can fail; your president can fail.

In fact, nations can fail. But God consistently has been faithful. All the time we are the ones that are not faithful. But God is faithful. So, the song, ‘Not A Man’ is to let you know that no matter what you go through, God cannot fail, and because He cannot fail, He does not lie. If He says it, He will do it. The beginning of the song says, ‘How can He fail when He is God.” She noted that in the music scene today, it’s not business as usual, adding that dimensions are changing. “Each time I sing it to myself, it gives me boldness to say that tomorrow something beautiful will come out, that tomorrow is great, especially now in this nation with all of the insecurity.

If you notice in the music scene, dimensions are changing; people are getting more committed to God. It’s not business as usual. Only those who will make an impact are those who seek Him. So, the music ministry is not just entertainment, we are not entertainers. We don’t do shows; we do ministry, because what we do is to minister life. Our songs are about Jesus. We are not gratifying ourselves; it’s about Jesus. So, for us gospel music ministers, we don’t do shows, we do ministration, because our songs bring healing, deliverance and salvation.”

On her expectations on the single, she said: “’Not A Man’ was released in the first week of April, and we have done a video, which is ready. The video is on all the major television stations, and it is also online. It is on YouTube and other platforms. “Basically, we trust God to use that song to encourage people, especially as we are all coming out comof the pandemic, and people are losing jobs, people’s hearts are failing, a lot of things are happening. The song says that God is not a man. What He says He will do. What He promises must surely come to pass.” “I have a slogan that says, ‘Person we e get God for heaven e no dey suffer for earth’.

When you have a father upstairs, when you remember you have a God, you will know that no matter how it is, there must be a way. The basic thing is that we need to put our heart in God, we need to trust God so that God fights our battle. When God fights our battle then you remember that He is not a man, and He will help you through,” she added. Also, the official video of “Not A Man” which is rendered in English Language according to the artiste, will be ready by the end of April 2021.

In her usual attitude of delivering the message of hope and total trust in God, just as the single “Idinma”, released August 2020 while the world battled the Covid-19 pandemic, “is aimed to help people remember that even with Covid-19, God is good forever”, “Not A Man”, her latest single billed to be released on March 26, 2021, is a “song of consolidation- to encourage everyone to believe that no matter what you are going through, God is not a man, He will take care of your issues once you believe through our Lord Jesus Christ”. ‘Not A Man’ and other songs by Oseghale are on various online platforms, gospel blogs, as well as on all her social media handles. Pastor Oseghale has two albums, “Lord Help Me” which was released February 2008, and “Warm Love”, an eight-track album, which was released 2014.

‘Quaze’, one of the songs in “Lord Help Me”, won three nominations in the 2007 Nigeria Music Video Award held in Lagos. She has worked with notable producers such as Cobhams Asuquo, Rotimi Akinfeniwa, FLO, Sammy IBEH (South Africa) and Shiloh Godson.

Her music ministry has taken her to various programmes, concerts and worship meetings within and outside Nigeria and also got her the ‘STAND OUT’ Personality Award 2016 in Ibadan. Pastor Oseghale is the co-convener of the Annual Musical Concert; ‘SHOUT’ which has been on for over seven years now. She started her singing ministry at the age of 17 with the Soul Harvesters choir of Church of God Mission Upper Mission Branch Benin City and there she discovered the gift of God upon her life in music.

