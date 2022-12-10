News

My sister’s marriage to Oritsejafor intact –Brother

A sibling of the wife to ex-President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor has debunked news making the round suggesting that his sister’s marriage has collapsed. The social media had been agog since Thursday that a renowned cleric is divorcing his wife of 25 years. Opeyemi Falegan, has debunked the rumours about his sister, Helen, divorcing Pastor Oritsejafor. Falegan, who took to his Instagram page, wrote: “My sister is not divorced and will never be divorced.

This claim is without evidence as some media outlets framed it. “Before you share a story, kindly spend a moment evaluating the evidence. Attaching our family name( falegan) to infidelity is not only disgusting but abhorrence and totally unacceptable, Falegan families are known for their strong moral principles. “Support good journalism but will criticise stories that are poorly researched or downright misleading. Use your media literacy to discern and amplify truths that are backed up by good evidence. Kindly desist from further lies. Opeyemi David Falegan. (Mama Helen’s Ortisejafor blood brother) clearing the air.“

 

