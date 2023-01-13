My songs are about enriching quality of human spirit – Rex Suru

Rex Olisuru Ogunniyi, simply known as Rex Suru, is a singer, song-writer, band leader and producer. He has several albums to his credit, including ‘Cherubim Vibes’ Volumes 1-3. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Afro-Reggae exponent talks about his music, his encounter with reggae music and Felabration. He also talks about House of Rhythms Productions, his plans for the year, and other issues

Who is Rex Suru?

He is the first among seven boys of Mr. Duncan Ogunniyi and Mrs. Victoria Ogunniyi. I grew up here in Nigeria, and I had my early education here in Nigeria. I started my primary education at Obele Odan Municipal School, Surulere, Lagos, and from there I went to Gaskiya College, also in Lagos. From Gaskiya College, I transferred to Ibokun Grammar School, Ibokun Ilesha, Osun State. Ibokun happens to be my ancestral home; and it was there that I finished my secondary school education. From there, I went to technical school, because I wanted to have technical education; I wasn’t keen on going to the university then. I told my father I wanted to have some technical education.

Why?

Because I valued technical skills, learning skills on how to do things. When I went to Sapele Technical College, I wanted to study fitter machinist unfortunately, that department was filled so I was persuaded to study Building Construction, instead. I did two years there – at Sapele Technical College – but due to illness, I came to Lagos, where I completed my studies at Federal Technical College, Yaba, Lagos. On completing my studies, I worked in Lagos briefly as a technical assistant in a company called Akin Taylor International Consortium.

We did some projects in Warri, that time, for the refinery at Ekpan. Also, we built some projects at Sagamu Textile Mill. Those were the two major projects I participated in before I went to the United States for further studies. At the States, I studied Business Administration at Texas College, Tyler Texas. Completing my studies there, I moved to San Francisco Bay area to study and engage in music. While in Texas College, I had an affinity with music. I almost changed my major to music, in my junior year. I went to a music professor, and told him that I would like to change to music.

Taken aback he said: ‘Why? You’re almost graduating; you have one more year to go.’ But, seeing the determination on my face, he decided to take me to a music store and bought me my first acoustic guitar. Then he taught me three chords, which were C, F and G. First time I heard the tone in those chords; and once I heard these tones, I played on C, F, and G for at least three good years composing on C, F and G. Upon completing my studies, I went to San Francisco. My friends used to tell me then that, if I wanted to do music I have to go to the Bay area, that’s where they do music; move to Hollywood…, giving me all those fantasy. I ended up in the Bay area and started my band called Cherubim Vibes.

Who were the people that really influenced you especially as a young child growing up?

My father, he was a Commissioner of Police (CP) and he loves music. He has so many collections of music. I remember him playing a lot of Cardinal Jim Rex Lawson’s music; a lot of Fela’s music too. He used to take me to shows. He took me to watch Millie Jackson at National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. He took me to watch Roy Ayers and Fela Kuti at Race Course, Onikan, Lagos. He took me to watch so many shows. He also took me to watch James Brown too in 1979, at Onikan, Lagos.

So, you were exposed a lot performances by these music legends?

Yes. I was so absorbed in music; I love music very much because my father love music and I am his first son. He always took me along. One of my senior students in school then, who loves me very much, knew that I love music and I always listening to Jimmy Cliff in those days. One day he came and asked me if I have heard of the latest star in reggae music? I said no.

He then intro- duced me to Bob Marley’s music, Rastaman Vibration by Bob Marley. I listened to it and I was too absorbed into it. So, I went and bought my own copy of Rastaman Vibration by Bob Marley. I took it to my father, played it for him and he loved it too. That was how I got to know Bob Marley and the Wailers. From there, I started listening to more reggae music.

All the while that I was in technical school in Sapele, we used to listen to a lot of reggae music by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Burning Spear, Jimmy Cliff, Mighty Diamond and others. All this got me hooked to reggae music. I realised that back then, everybody wanted to imitate the art of reggae. Reggae music has many levels. There are those who like the dread locks, which I did for 22 years. There are also levels where you have to participate in smoking Indian hemp. We did that a little bit, then I realised that it is not actually needed to accomplish anything. So, I shaved the dreadlocks.

So you used to wear dreadlocks?

Yes. I shaved it; and I shelved the hemp smoking too.

Apart from reggae genres of music were you also exposed to growing up?

Country music especially; and of course, these other genres of music, I love them too. I have a lot of albums collections. As I said earlier, my father used to play a lot of music by Cardinal Rex Lawson, Osita Osadebe, E. C. Arinze, Victor Olaiya, Fela and others. I was influenced by them too. And even though I do Afro- Roots Reggae, you can see some traces of highlife, Afrobeat and so on in my music. But the only music that I did not actually like listening to then is ‘Rock and Roll’ music.

Why?

I cannot really state any reason for it.

What is the difference between Afro reggae and reggae as genres of music?

Our language is musical; our heartbeat is musical; our step is musical. If you listen to African music, you will notice that it is controlled by the bass, percussion, and the rhythm aspect of it is different from the Jamaican reggae music.

How many albums have you released so far?

I have released about seven albums so far. My first album is titled ‘Cherubim Vibes Volume 1’. It’s a 10-track album, and it was released in 1996. We have tracks like ‘I Be Black African Man’. It’s a rap song. In that song I was trying to tell my people that we should be independent thinkers, have independent government, sovereign government and so on.

What informed the idea of Cherubim Vibes?

I was raised in a Christian home – Baptist – and I have strong faith. Everything I do is about faith in God. I remember, in 1989, I was working on a high-rise building in San Francisco. All I wanted was to do is music. I remember, I praying silently within me and said: Father, if I should start a band, what should I name my band? And I hear in my mind, ‘Cherubim Vibes’. Few moments later, I prayed again and said: Father, if I should have a production company, what should I name it? And I heard in my mind, ‘House of Rhythms Productions’. That’s how I got those two names, and ever since then, 1989, I have not changed them.

Tell us more about Cherubim Vibes Volume 2…

It is a continuation of Volume 1. It is also has 10 tracks. It was released in 1998, and it has tracks such as ‘Who Say Jah No Dey’. Following that one is Volume 3, which has 10 tracks also. Then after that, I stopped making it volume one, two and so on. Recently, I released an album titled Holy Spirit. After that I released a single titled ‘Hallelujah; I like to sing about love, unity, what enriches the quality of the human spirit.

Any regrets, especially, for abandoning what you initially studied in the university to focus on music?

No, I have no regret at all. I don’t live with regrets. Forward ever, backward never.

You have featured in Felaboration. What does Felaboration mean to you?

It means a lot. Felaboration is a platform whereby they give artists opportunity to be heard. I wish such platform is everywhere. That’s why I started the ‘One Love Concert’ whereby I give other artistes opportunities.

Tell us some of the artistes that will perform in this edition of ‘One Love Concert’ which holds this Friday, January 13, at Freedom Park, Lagos…

This will be our second year. We have both known and unknown artists featuring in the concert, they include Dede Mabiaku, Mazi Chijioke, Helena, Endy Ekeji, Dazy Flex, Ziduak, DJ Raybee and others.

What should we expect an album or a single or both, from you this year?

I hope to release at least two albums this year.

