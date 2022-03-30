News

My spirit is wounded by tragic attack – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said his spirit is wounded over Monday’s attack by terrorists on a Abuja-Kaduna bound train, which led to the death of yet-to-be established number of Nigerians. Several others either injured or kidnapped by the terrorists are also going through harrowing experiences, leaving families weeping and praying for their safety.

The speaker commiserated with the families of the victims in a statement he personally signed yesterday. He said: “Last night, an unknown number of men and women were killed, injured and kidnapped by terrorists in an attack on a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna.

“My spirit is wounded by this tragic attack. And my heart goes out to the families who are now living through an experience that no one should ever endure.” “The dead, wounded and missing are our brothers and sisters going about their lives. They had families and friends waiting for them to come home last night. Some of them will never go home again.

 

