My ‘Street Outreach’ is packaged to reach out to vulnerable – Swag Omoluabi

Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, who is popularly called ‘Swag Omoluabi’ has described his humanitarian service that has taken him to meet the poor on the streets is a call to duty to service humanity.

Swag Omoluabi, CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, who also owns Omoluabi Logistics, is known for his large heart for poor people and this has seen him going into the streets to give out food items and cash to the needy. He calls this ‘Street Outreach’.

Swag Omoluabi was on a street outreach recently at Ijora, Badia, a suburb of Lagos where he and his team were seen distributing food to the people from house to house.

“I see the act of giving as a fun because giving is my passion, as I love to see people happy.

“We did the street outreach in order to reach out to Nigerians with the little we have. At Ijora Badia, we gave out foods and drinks to the vulnerable. I was so surprised that despite their conditions, these people received us with happiness and joy. It was at then I came to realise food is life,” he said.

The street outreach also took Swag Omoluabi, a social media influencer, to Ikorodu garage. At Ikorodu he shared foods and drinks to the people. The outreach at Ikorodu garage was undertaken on behalf of Mr. Dutch Foundation.

The 26-year-old graduate of Lagos State Polytechnic said that the street outreach also took them to some old people in Lagos during 2020 Christmas.

“We surprised the old people with our tokens for them to celebrate Christmas in other to make them happy and had a splendid yuletide,” he said.

Only recently Swag Omoluabi visited some widows in Lagos State. He donated N20,000 each to 10 widows. He has also assisted many students with school fees.

Like this: Like Loading...