My support for Akeredolu is total –Odimayo

A gubernatorial aspirant in the last primaries in Ondo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Okunjimi Odimayo, has said that his support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was not induced by financial gains.

Odimayo said the rumour making round in the state that he collected several millions of naira from the governor to step down was fallacy, adding that he was much pained and disappointed when close associates and members of his family confronted him with the “wicked rumour.’

In a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Yemi Akintomide, and made available to newsmen, the former governorship aspirant wondered how people would go about spreading such acidic rumour and a lie from the pit of hell about him after his patriotic and genuine intentions for the growth of the state.

“What pained me most is that after I carefully and diligently explained the circumstances that warranted my decision to step down for Governor Akeredolu to emerge as candidate of our party for the October 10, 2020 Governorship Election, in my statement on the eve of the primary poll; close business and political associates keep calling me to verify if I took money from Governor Akeredolu before or after taking the decision.

“My only response at this moment is that my support for Governor Akeredolu is total, unambiguous and without any financial inducement before, during and after the APC primary poll, and I never nursed any desire to take money from him to work for him as we’re going into the governorship election proper.

“I believe I have fought a good fight as a young man with genuine intention and inner purpose to rise the hope of the common people, and change the old narrative of governance which I did with no mind of trading it off in naira and kobo,” he said.

He appealed to all his loyal supporters not to listen or believe in the rumour spreading around by enemies of progress who their trademarks are badmouthing, destructive politicking, pull him down syndrome by busybody politicians.

